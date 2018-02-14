Eye on the Arts

The Rhythm Future Quartet will take the stage at the Saranac Methodist Church on March 4 at 3 p.m. This Boston-based gypsy jazz troupe is expected to perform a mix of originals and classics, including songs from Django Reinhardt and Cole Porter. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. A donation of $15 per person is suggested. Children under 12 can attend for free. To learn more, call 518-293-7613.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is screening the 2017 film “Battle of the Sexes,” on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, and starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell, the movie follows the story behind a 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Tickets are $6 per person. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

Patricia Coupal will perform her senior recital at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Krinovitz Recital Hall on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Coupal is receiving her Bachelor of Arts degrees in Music and Theatre this spring. Her show will include vocal selections from Schubert, Purcell and Rossini, along with theatre selections from Sondheim, Lippa and Styne. Tickets are free. Learn more by calling 518-564-2482.

As part of the Adirondack Film Society’s screening series, “Loving Vincent” will be screened twice at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on Feb. 16-17, both at 7 p.m. “Loving Vincent,” a movie that brings famed painter Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life to tell his lifestory, was nominated for an Academy Award this year for Best Animated Feature Film. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit lakeplacidarts.org.

In celebration of the achievements of the 1980 U.S. hockey team, the Palace Theater in Lake Placid will host two free screenings of the Disney film “Miracle” on Feb. 22, one at 4 p.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. The movie, starring Kurt Russell, follows the victory of the U.S. team over the Russian team in the Olympics hosted in Lake Placid. Learn more at facebook.com/lppalace.

Dave Matthews tribute band Proudest Monkeys are performing at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on Feb. 23. The North Country natives are expected to play selections from the Dave Matthews Band’s first seven albums. They’ll take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Learn more at tannerypondcenter.org.