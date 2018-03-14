Eye on the Arts

SPECIAL SCREENINGS
The Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” winner of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, on March 16-17 at 7 p.m. Starring Frances McDormand, this dark comedy tells the story of one mother’s conviction to pressure local law enforcement to find her daughter’s killer. Rated R. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at lakeplacidarts.org or by calling the box office at 518-523-2512.
The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is screening “Lady Bird,” a coming of age film that follows a young girl through her senior year at a Catholic high school, on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Rated R. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for minors. Learn more at cvfilms.org or by calling 518-963-7777.
EXHIBIT OPENINGS
An exhibit featuring the work of mixed-media artist Daesha Devon Harris opened at the Courthouse Gallery in Lake George on March 10. A Saratoga Springs native, Harris’ work combines imagery often sourced from her hometown with historical and biographical information about her subjects.
“Through my artwork I strive to promote a sincere understanding of the contemporary and historic contributions of people of color with insight, compassion and protectiveness,” the artist said in a statement.
“I endeavor to capture the ‘life’ that continues to evolve amidst struggle and success. And with ardent respect for a profound past, I challenge the viewer to consider the complexity of issues facing communities of color.”
The exhibit will be on display through April 14. The Courthouse Gallery hours during exhibitions are Tuesday through Friday, 12 – 5 p.m., Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m., and all other times by appointment. Learn more at lakegeorgearts.org.
Saranac Lake’s BluSeed Studios will open a display featuring the work of resident visual artist Jeff Waring on March 16. Waring’s bright, intricate paintings will be available for view through April 28. To learn more about the exhibit, “Jeff Waring: Surface and Depth — Adirondack Reflections in Paint,” visit bluseedstudios.org. An opening reception is slated for March 16 from 5-7 p.m.
AUDITIONS
The Essex Theatre Company is holding open auditions for its upcoming performance of the comedic drama “Painting Churches” by Tina Howe. Auditions run March 17-18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Willsborough Visitors Center in Willsboro. Three roles are available for this summer production: a 60 year old Bostonian named Fanny Church; her husband, a 70 year old New England poet; and their daughter, a 30 year old painter.
Photo provided
The Adirondack Ballet Theater will perform an adaption of “The Wizard of Oz” in Glens Falls on March 23.
PERFORMANCES
An adaption of the classic children’s tale “The Wizard of Oz” by the Adirondack Ballet Theater will land at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on March 23 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person and available by calling 518-480-4878 or by visiting woodtheater.org.
Our Town Theater Group is set to perform “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a comedy by Joe DiPietro, at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek on March 23-24 at 7:30 p.m. and March 25 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person, $8 for students. Learn more at ottg.org.
The Adirondack Regional Theater is teaming up with the Chazy Music Theatre for a joint performance of “Shrek, the Musical” at Chazy Central Rural School. Performances are slated for March 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. and March 24-25 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission; $12 for seniors and children under 12. Purchase tickets at tickets.vendini.com or at the door.