Eye on the Arts

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

The Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” winner of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, on March 16-17 at 7 p.m. Starring Frances McDormand, this dark comedy tells the story of one mother’s conviction to pressure local law enforcement to find her daughter’s killer. Rated R. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at lakeplacidarts.org or by calling the box office at 518-523-2512.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is screening “Lady Bird,” a coming of age film that follows a young girl through her senior year at a Catholic high school, on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Rated R. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for minors. Learn more at cvfilms.org or by calling 518-963-7777.

EXHIBIT OPENINGS

An exhibit featuring the work of mixed-media artist Daesha Devon Harris opened at the Courthouse Gallery in Lake George on March 10. A Saratoga Springs native, Harris’ work combines imagery often sourced from her hometown with historical and biographical information about her subjects.

“Through my artwork I strive to promote a sincere understanding of the contemporary and historic contributions of people of color with insight, compassion and protectiveness,” the artist said in a statement.

“I endeavor to capture the ‘life’ that continues to evolve amidst struggle and success. And with ardent respect for a profound past, I challenge the viewer to consider the complexity of issues facing communities of color.”

The exhibit will be on display through April 14. The Courthouse Gallery hours during exhibitions are Tuesday through Friday, 12 – 5 p.m., Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m., and all other times by appointment. Learn more at lakegeorgearts.org.

Saranac Lake’s BluSeed Studios will open a display featuring the work of resident visual artist Jeff Waring on March 16. Waring’s bright, intricate paintings will be available for view through April 28. To learn more about the exhibit, “Jeff Waring: Surface and Depth — Adirondack Reflections in Paint,” visit bluseedstudios.org. An opening reception is slated for March 16 from 5-7 p.m.

AUDITIONS

The Essex Theatre Company is holding open auditions for its upcoming performance of the comedic drama “Painting Churches” by Tina Howe. Auditions run March 17-18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Willsborough Visitors Center in Willsboro. Three roles are available for this summer production: a 60 year old Bostonian named Fanny Church; her husband, a 70 year old New England poet; and their daughter, a 30 year old painter.