Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided BluSeed Artistic Director Carol Marie Vossler stands with one of the works slated to be featured in “Plastic Madness/Luctura del Plastico,” an international traveling exhibition opening next week at the gallery. The artist is Jane Gregorious, “Crowded Seas.”

“Plastic Madness/Luctura del Plastico,” an international traveling exhibition, will open at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on Aug. 16. The exhibit features 25 different Mexican and U.S. artists, all using plastic found in their areas to create unique pieces. As the exhibit travels from California, to Canada to the North Country, new works have been added. An opening reception with the exhibit’s original curator, Glen Rogers, is slated for Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. The exhibition at BluSeed — curated by Artistic Director Carol Marie Vossler — will run through Sept. 15. Normal gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Learn more at bluseedstudios.org.

A new exhibit also opens at the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery in Ticonderoga on Aug. 10. That show will feature artists both new and old exploring various mediums; oil, pastel, ceramics. An opening reception is slated for Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. Learn more by contacting edieschroon@aol.com.

On display now at the Corscaden Barn Gallery in Keene Valley is an exhibit featuring the works of artists Michael Gaudreau, Anastasia Osolin, Francis Gaffney, Stephanie DeManuelle, Bear Miller, Michael Gaudreau, Garrett Jewett and Barbara Kaufman. A variety of mediums are showcased: paintings, drawings, ceramics, sculpture and more. The exhibit runs through Sept. 3. Gallery hours are Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. Learn more by calling 518-576-9850 or via email at marthac@kvvi.net.

The Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake has on display “Recent Work,” an exhibit by photographer Eleanor Sweeney, through Sept. 4. Sweeney is a founding member of the gallery. Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at adirondackartistsguild.com.

The Westport Heritage House is offering an acting camp for kids this summer, with a focus on the works of Shakespeare. Kids entering grades 6-9 are invited to attend Aug. 26 through Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Organizers say the program includes acting and voice work, improvisational and slapstick technique, and some textual and theme study. The workshop is free, courtesy of a grant from Stewart’s Shops and the Westport Heritage House. To sign up, contact Scott Gibbs at 518-962-4916.

Folksinger Dan Berggren is set to perform at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake on Aug. 15. Berggren takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults. Contact info@eagleisland.org with any questions.

Annachristi Cordes will perform at the Calvary Methodist Church in Long Lake on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Learn more by visiting the Long Lake Friends of Music Facebook page.

North Creek will have piano mania next weekend! The Tannery Pond Center is hosting a group of pianists through the Lake George Arts Festival on Aug. 19. Organizers say that the pianists will play solo, four- and eight-hand. Tickets are $10 per person. Learn more at lakegeorgemusicfestival.com.

Critically-acclaimed jazz duo Eli Yamin and Evan Christopher will perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church on Aug. 18. With their setlist including classic songs from Duke Ellington, Mary Lou Williams, Louis Armstrong and more, Yamin and Christopher take the stage at 8 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is suggested. For more information, call 518-576-9124 or contact eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com.

The Emerald Trio lands at the Saranac Methodist Church on Aug. 19. With a program full of riveting contemporary works, including “What Have I Got to Lose” by Howard Cass and “Girl Without Hands” by James Sheppard. The group takes the stage at 4 p.m. A donation of $15 per person is suggested. Children 12 and under can attend for free. Learn more by calling 518-293-7613.