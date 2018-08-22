Eye on the Arts

A new exhibit featuring the work of nine local artists from the Hague-Silver Bay area will open at Ti Arts in downtown Ticonderoga on Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m. “Artists of the Adirondacks” will feature paintings by Susan Cacici, Jack Collins, Susan Darrin, Mary Ann Eaton, Jim O’Toole, Brenda-Jean Rider, Vicki Stewart, Richard Stout, and Mike Strutz.

The Upper Jay Art Center will host “The Space We Make,” a performance troupe run by Simon Thomas-Train and Caitlin Scholl, for what organizers are describing as “a slate of experimental, immersive and innovative performance art,” on Aug. 25. The artists will take the stage from 7-10 p.m. with a post-apocalyptic-inspired production titled “The End of the World.” A donation of $20 per person is requested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.

The Indian Lake Theater will screen “The Seagull,” a 2018 drama based on the Anton Checkhov play, on Aug. 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $5 for minors. Visit indianlaketheater.org for more information.

× Expand Photo provided Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly will perform in Blue Mountain Lake this weekend.

In Blue Mountain Lake, country duo Martin and Kelly will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts. Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly are known for their crossover country style, swinging between traditional and contemporary songs with ease. They’re slated to perform Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and minors. Learn more at adirondackarts.org.

The Seagle Music Colony is slated to perform a revue of the music of Cy Coleman, of “Sweet Charity” and “City of Angels” fame, at the Depot Theater in Westport on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.; Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and students and $28 for groups of 10 or more. Call 518-532-7875 or visit depottheatre.org for more information.

Plattsburgh’s Strand Center for the Arts will see a performance from Lee Rocker, of The Stray Cats fame, on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million records and Rocker has performed with the likes of Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones. Tickets range from $20-35 in advance, $25-40 day-of. Call the Strand Center Box Office at 518-563-1604 ext. 105 to learn more.