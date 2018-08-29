Eye on the Arts

“Earth and Sky,” a new exhibit featuring the watercolor works of Jacqueline Altman, will open at the Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake on Sept. 7. An opening reception is slated for Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m., at 52 Main St. The show runs through Oct. 2. Learn more at adirondackartistsguild.com.

Plattsburgh’s USA Dance chapter will again host free dance lessons and a dance social on Sept. 8, 6-10 p.m. While last year’s event was held at City Hall, this year the dance will be held at the City Recreation Center gym on the old base. The class and social are open to the public, free of charge. Swing classes taught by Vermont’s Christine Stone start at 6:30 p.m. A foxtrot class is slated for 7:30-8:30 p.m. The open dance social will follow. Learn more at danceplattsburgh.org.

Poets, storytellers and musicians alike will convene at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on Sept. 8 for a special poetry slam and music jam. The first act at this free event takes the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, or to learn more about how to sign up to perform, visit adirondackarts.org or contact Lenny Baglieri at bluemtrest200@gmail.com.

In collaboration with the Johnsburg Historical Society and the North Creek Depot Museum Association, the Gem Radio Theatre is presenting a “Graveyard Walk” on Sept. 14 at the Union Cemetery on Main Street. The troupe will showcase the lives of six individuals buried in the cemetery, dressed in period clothing. Dessert will follow at the Fellowship Room adjacent to the Baptist Church. Tickets are available at the Main Street Community Back in North Creek.

× Expand Photo provided The Saranac Lake “Paint-Out” returns Sept. 1-8.

On Sept. 1-8, the fourth annual “Paint-Out” hosted by the Saranac Lake ArtWorks will return. Artists are invited to paint and create at the Paul Smith’s College VIC property and nearby locations whenever they’d like — there’s no set schedule for this event, and no competition. There will be a kickoff reception at the Lodge at Lake Clear on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. The results of the “Paint-Out” will be on display in the Great Room Gallery through Oct. 8. Learn more at saranaclakeartworks.com, or contact Sandy Hildreth at 518-891-1388.

The Seagle Music Colony is slated to perform a revue of the music of Cy Coleman, of “Sweet Charity” and “City of Angels” fame, at the Keene Valley Congregational Church on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is requested. Call 518-576-9739 for more information.