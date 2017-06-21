Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra will perform in the Lake George Shepard Park on July 5 at 7 p.m. Torres and his band are known for their unique blend of salsa, merengue and Latin jazz. Tickets are free. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org/summer-concerts.

Thurman’s Concert in the Park series will kickstart Monday, July 3 at the Veterans’ Memorial Field with a performance by The Vintage Country Band. The concert is free to attend. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit thurmannyevents.com.

Our Town Theater Group will perform “Love Letters,” a play by A.R. Gurney, at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. For more information, call 406-8840.

The NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery in Saranac Lake will debut “Crossing the Stream,” a new exhibit by artists Catherine Hartung and Lee Ann Sporn, on July 7 at 5 p.m. Hartung is known for her landscapes in watercolor and acrylic, Sporn for her colored pencil drawings. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit northwindfineartsgallery.com.

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake opened an exhibit featuring the works of Laurinda Minke and Louisa Wright on July 1. The gallery will host an opening reception and artist presentation on June 30 from 4-6 p.m. Organizers say that Minke’s portion of the exhibit includes more than 20 photographs of some of the Adirondacks’ most iconic images and locations, including loons, whitetail deer, and views of Santanoni, Tahawus and Long Lake. Wright’s portion features mixed media depictions of natural and repurposed elements, words, and quotes. For more information on this unique exhibit, visit adirondackarts.org.

Local author George J. Bryjak will sign copies of his new book “Voices from the Civil War: North and South, Men and Women, Black and White,” at the Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery in Saranac Lake on Friday, June 23, from 5-7:30 p.m.

The Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake will open its new $8 million interactive exhibit on life in the Adirondacks on July 1 at 10 a.m. The museum has planned a jam-packed day of demonstrations, tours, lawn games and more to coincide with the exhibit’s opening. For more information, visit theadkx.org.

The Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake will perform Adam Guettel’s “The Light in the Piazza” on July 5-8 at the Oscar Seagle Memorial Theater. The musical revolves around the story of Margaret Johnson, a well-off Southern woman who spends a summer in Italy with her developmentally-stalled daughter Clara, who falls in love with a young Italian man and turns Margaret’s world upside down. For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit seaglecolony.org.

Ongoing

A new exhibit featuring the works of Valerie Patterson, “Closer to the Light,” opened at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild in Saranac Lake on June 2. The exhibit will run through July 2. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.