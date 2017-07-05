Eye on the Arts

Classical duo Lawler+Fadoul will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

Guitarist Arthur Buezo, of the Blind Owl Band, will perform a solo set in Thurman on July 14 as part of the Kemp Sanctuary’s annual “Cheese Jam” fundraiser series. Buezo is set to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit kempsanctuaryatnettlemeadow.org.

On July 16, Incahoots — a Southern rock band — will perform at Peru’s Little Ausable Park Gazebo. The band’s set will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 643-2745.

The Ticonderoga Downtown Arts Gallery will open a new exhibit of paintings by Jamaican-born artist Takeyce Walter on July 7. An opening reception is set for July 7 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit ticonderogaarts.org.

The Keeseville Free Library will host a summer art exhibit from July 13 through Aug. 27. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums — oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pottery and more. An opening reception is set for July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Matt Hammitt will perform in Pottersville on July 6 at the Word of Life Bible Institute. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit camps.wol.org/concerts.

× Expand Photo provided Tania Stavreva will perform at The Sembrich in Bolton Landing on July 8.

Bulgarian-born pianist Tania Stavreva will perform at Bolton Landing’s Sembrich on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Stavreva will perform selections from her new CD, “Rhythmic Movement,” along with Rachmaninoff’s “Prelude Op. 23 No. 4.” For more information, visit thesembrich.org or call 644-2431.

The Lake George Courthouse Gallery will open “Story Time,” a new exhibit featuring the work of Bruce Hiscock, Marika McCoola and Jennifer Sattler on July 7. The exhibit will run through Aug. 11. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org.

The Passepartout Duo will perform a free concert at the Saranac United Methodist Church on July 9 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit hillandhollowmusic.org.

As part of the Summerland Music Society’s 2017 season, a free screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lodger” is set for 7 p.m. at the Glens Falls Crandall Library. Pianist Cary Brown will provide an improvised live soundtrack to the silent thriller. For more information, visit summerlandmusicsociety.com.