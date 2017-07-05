Eye on the Arts

Classical duo Lawler+Fadoul will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.
Guitarist Arthur Buezo, of the Blind Owl Band, will perform a solo set in Thurman on July 14 as part of the Kemp Sanctuary’s annual “Cheese Jam” fundraiser series. Buezo is set to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit kempsanctuaryatnettlemeadow.org.
On July 16, Incahoots — a Southern rock band — will perform at Peru’s Little Ausable Park Gazebo. The band’s set will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 643-2745.
The Ticonderoga Downtown Arts Gallery will open a new exhibit of paintings by Jamaican-born artist Takeyce Walter on July 7. An opening reception is set for July 7 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit ticonderogaarts.org.
The Keeseville Free Library will host a summer art exhibit from July 13 through Aug. 27. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums — oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pottery and more. An opening reception is set for July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Matt Hammitt will perform in Pottersville on July 6 at the Word of Life Bible Institute. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit camps.wol.org/concerts.
Photo provided
Tania Stavreva will perform at The Sembrich in Bolton Landing on July 8.
Bulgarian-born pianist Tania Stavreva will perform at Bolton Landing’s Sembrich on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Stavreva will perform selections from her new CD, “Rhythmic Movement,” along with Rachmaninoff’s “Prelude Op. 23 No. 4.” For more information, visit thesembrich.org or call 644-2431.
The Lake George Courthouse Gallery will open “Story Time,” a new exhibit featuring the work of Bruce Hiscock, Marika McCoola and Jennifer Sattler on July 7. The exhibit will run through Aug. 11. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org.
The Passepartout Duo will perform a free concert at the Saranac United Methodist Church on July 9 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit hillandhollowmusic.org.
As part of the Summerland Music Society’s 2017 season, a free screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lodger” is set for 7 p.m. at the Glens Falls Crandall Library. Pianist Cary Brown will provide an improvised live soundtrack to the silent thriller. For more information, visit summerlandmusicsociety.com.
Our Town Theater Group will perform “Love Letters,” a play by A.R. Gurney, at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. For more information, call 406-8840.
Westport’s Depot Theater will kick off their 39th season with “A Brief History of Penguins and Promiscuity,” a comedy directed by Kevin Cochran. Performances will run July 7 through July 23. A special preview night is set for July 7 at 8 p.m. — tickets are $20. For more information, visit depottheatre.org.
The NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery in Saranac Lake will debut “Crossing the Stream,” a new exhibit by artists Catherine Hartung and Lee Ann Sporn, on July 7 at 5 p.m. Hartung is known for her landscapes in watercolor and acrylic, Sporn for her colored pencil drawings. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit northwindfineartsgallery.com.
The Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake will perform Adam Guettel’s “The Light in the Piazza” on July 8 at the Oscar Seagle Memorial Theater. The musical revolves around the story of Margaret Johnson, a well-off Southern woman who spends a summer in Italy with her developmentally-stalled daughter Clara, who falls in love with a young Italian man and turns Margaret’s world upside down. For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit seaglecolony.org.
The Moriah Chamber of Commerce in Port Henry will screen the 1961 film “Gorgo” on July 12 at 7 p.m. to promote its Champ Day Festival on Sunday, July 23. Admission is free.
On July 13, Burlington-based group Pissant will host an acoustic night at the Monopole in downtown Plattsburgh. Ages 21 and up. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/pissantmusic.