Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Rani Arbo & The Daisy Mayhem will perform in Ticonderoga at 543 Baldwin Road on July 21 at 5 p.m.

The Clinton Community College “Concerts on the Bluff” series will continue with a free performance by the Too Tall String Band on July 19. The band is set to perform traditional Celtic and Adirondack songs in Plattsburgh at 6 p.m. For more information, visit clinton.edu.

Artist Joann Quinlivan will lead a pastel painting class on July 15 at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (ALCA) in Blue Mountain Lake. Her class, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will focus on painting landscapes. The fee for this class is $40 per person for members of the ALCA, $50 for non-members. On July 18, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will host a performance by Rustic Riders at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org or call 352-7715.

On July 19, Western Centuries will perform at Lake George’s Shepard Park. Westurn Centuries is known for their diverse, upbeat country sound. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

The R. Bailey Trio, known for their electric blues sound, will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on July 15. Soul vocalist Theresa Hartford will open. For this 8 p.m. performance, a donation of $15 per person is requested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.

The Long Lake Community Chorus will perform their annual summer concert on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church. The chorus boasts members from Long Lake, Newcomb, Indian Lake, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.

Guitarist Arthur Buezo, of the Blind Owl Band, will perform a solo set in Thurman on July 14 as part of the Kemp Sanctuary’s annual “Cheese Jam” fundraiser series. Buezo is set to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit kempsanctuaryatnettlemeadow.org.

On July 18, the Mirror Lake Music Series will continue with a performance by Floodwood, a Central New York based string band. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit thepinesoflakeplacid.com or songsatmirrorlake.org.

The Keeseville Free Library will host a summer art exhibit from now through Aug. 27. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums — oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pottery and more.