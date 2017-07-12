Eye on the Arts

Photo provided
The Clinton Community College “Concerts on the Bluff” series will continue with a free performance by the Too Tall String Band on July 19. The band is set to perform traditional Celtic and Adirondack songs in Plattsburgh at 6 p.m. For more information, visit clinton.edu.
Artist Joann Quinlivan will lead a pastel painting class on July 15 at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (ALCA) in Blue Mountain Lake. Her class, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will focus on painting landscapes. The fee for this class is $40 per person for members of the ALCA, $50 for non-members. On July 18, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will host a performance by Rustic Riders at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org or call 352-7715.
On July 19, Western Centuries will perform at Lake George’s Shepard Park. Westurn Centuries is known for their diverse, upbeat country sound. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.
The R. Bailey Trio, known for their electric blues sound, will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on July 15. Soul vocalist Theresa Hartford will open. For this 8 p.m. performance, a donation of $15 per person is requested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.
The Long Lake Community Chorus will perform their annual summer concert on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church. The chorus boasts members from Long Lake, Newcomb, Indian Lake, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.
Guitarist Arthur Buezo, of the Blind Owl Band, will perform a solo set in Thurman on July 14 as part of the Kemp Sanctuary’s annual “Cheese Jam” fundraiser series. Buezo is set to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit kempsanctuaryatnettlemeadow.org.
On July 18, the Mirror Lake Music Series will continue with a performance by Floodwood, a Central New York based string band. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit thepinesoflakeplacid.com or songsatmirrorlake.org.
The Keeseville Free Library will host a summer art exhibit from now through Aug. 27. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums — oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pottery and more.
On July 16, Incahoots — a Southern rock band — will perform at Peru’s Little Ausable Park Gazebo. The band’s set will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 643-2745.
Glens Falls’ Crandall Public Library will see “A Night at the Opera” on July 27 at 7 p.m. as part of the Summerland Music Society series. The event will feature the talents of José Adán Pérez, Sahoko Sato Timpone and Michiyo Morikawa performing selections from “The Barber of Seville,” “Don Giovanni,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit summerlandmusicsociety.com.
Saranac Lake’s BluSeed Studios will open a new exhibit featuring the works of Italian artist Italo Clemente on July 28. Following an opening reception at 5 p.m., attendees will be able to see the new exhibit, “Whimsical, Bold & Romantic,” during gallery hours through Sept. 16. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.
The Essex Theatre Company will hold its 25th Anniversary “Sweet ‘n’ Salty” Gala on July 14 at the Masonic Lodge in Essex. Doors open at 6 p.m. A performance by the Russ Bailey Trio and the Sweet Adelines is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 526-4520, or visit essextheatre.org.
The Adirondack Art Association’s Children’s Art Program will host its second session on July 22 from 1-2:30 p.m. at their gallery in Essex. Pre-registration is requested by emailing adkartessex@gmail.com.
A new exhibit by artist Anastasia Osolin opened at the Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake on July 7. The exhibit, “Lost and Found, Collages and Assemblages,” will run through Aug. 1 during gallery hours. For more information, visit anastasiaosolin.com.
On July 21, folk quartet Rani Arbo & The Daisy Mayhem will perform at 543 Baldwin Road in Ticonderoga. The band is set to take the stage at 5 p.m. A donation of $20 is requested, all of which will benefit the band, organizers say. For more information, visit valleystage.net.