Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Ted Cornell will direct the Essex Theater Company’s “Birds.”

The Essex Theatre Company will preview “The Birds” on July 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Essex Masonic Lodge. Regular performances are set for July 27-29, Aug. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Organizers say that “The Birds” continues where Alfred Hitchcock’s film of the same name leaves off: after the birds’ attack. For more information, visit essextheatre.org or call 526-4520.

The Long Lake Community Chorus will perform their annual summer concert on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church. The chorus boasts members from Long Lake, Newcomb, Indian Lake, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.

A group of Saranac Lake artists will open their studios for tours on July 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a map to each studio and more information about each artist, visit saranaclakeartworks.com.

The Keeseville Free Library will host a summer art exhibit from now through Aug. 27. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums — oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pottery and more.

Glens Falls’ Crandall Public Library will see “A Night at the Opera” on July 27 at 7 p.m. as part of the Summerland Music Society series. The event will feature the talents of José Adán Pérez, Sahoko Sato Timpone and Michiyo Morikawa performing selections from “The Barber of Seville,” “Don Giovanni,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit summerlandmusicsociety.com.

“Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a play by Mark St. Germain, will debut at the Upper Jay Art Center on July 25 at 8 p.m. Performances are slated for July 25, 26, 27 and 29 at 8 p.m. and July 30 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 per person. On July 28, there will be a benefit dinner and performance at 6:30 p.m. — tickets are $60. For more information, visit upperdayartcenter.org or call 837-7186.

The Bolton Free Library will screen “Newsies” on July 24 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their ongoing Sembrich Film Series. Tickets are free. For more information, visit thesembrich.org or call 644-2431.