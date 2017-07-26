Eye on the Arts

The ADK Artists’ Guild in Saranac Lake will open a new exhibit featuring the works of artist Ken Wiley on Friday, Aug. 4. An opening reception for the new display, featuring a variety of recent watercolor and acrylic paintings, is set for 5-7 p.m. The show will run through Aug. 28. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

Westport’s Depot Theater ill open “Souvenir,” written by Stephen Temperley, on July 28. “Souvenir” follows the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a delusional New York socialite who thought she could sing. Performances will run through Aug. 6. For more information, visit depottheatre.org.

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theater Festival will roll into Long Lake on July 30. A condensed version of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windor” will be performed at the town’s Mt. Sabattis Pavilion at 7 p.m. The festival is expected to make stops in Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Newcomb, Long Lake, Tupper Lake and more — visit adirondackarts.org to find out more.

Au Sable Forks’ Hollywood Theater will screen “Mohawk Ironworkers,” a documentary about ironworkers of Kahnawake, Akwesasne and Six Nations, on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the door. For more information, call 647-5953.

The Essex Theatre Company will perform “The Birds” on July 29, Aug. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Organizers say that “The Birds” continues where Alfred Hitchcock’s film of the same name leaves off: after the birds’ attack. For more information, visit essextheatre.org or call 526-4520.

“Carnival of the Animals, Jr.,” a family-friendly musical, will be performed by the Summerland Music Society at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit summerlandmusicsociety.com.

The Lake George Music Festival — slated for Aug. 11-24 — will this year feature performances by a myriad of artists from around the world. For more information, or to view a full schedule, visit lakegeorgemusicfestival.com.

Ti Arts’ Downtown Gallery opened a new exhibit on Thursday, July 25 featuring the work of painters from the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society. The show will remain open through Aug. 5.