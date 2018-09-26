Fear strikes area population | Turning back the pages

One Hundred Years Ago — October 1918

Fear strikes area population

Note — If you are having a bad day, I suggest that this week you not read this column. It indeed contains a depressing story, but being a large piece of American history, it is a heart breaking tale that needs to be re-told, pointing out that today our lives can never be so bad that unfortunately they can rapidly become much worse. At that desperate time, one hundred years ago, mothers had to worry that their soldier sons might die in the great world war that was raging and then suddenly, out of the blue, to add to their burdens, they had to worry that their children could suddenly die at home.

Fall 1918 — Warrensburgh was in the grip of the dreaded Spanish influenza. Until Oct. 9, 1918 there were only a few scattered cases in Warrensburgh and it was hoped that townspeople would escape a dreaded epidemic, but up to that time, the doctor had found a total of at least 25 cases and Dr. James E. Goodman, town health officer, declared that an epidemic did exist.

In Glens Falls, the disease was raging fiercely. It was apparent that a pandemic was sweeping this area and possibly the country.

The Warrensburgh High School was closed on Oct. 10, 1918 and would not be opened again until the disease had abated.

Dr. Goodman also ordered that church services be discontinued at that present time.

It was recommended that all people, and especially children, should remain in their homes and as much as possible, avoid contact with other humans.

Dr. Goodman warned, “Avoid crowds, the disease is highly infectious. Chills, fever, headaches, sneezing and reddening of the eyes are sure signs of the approaching disease and when these symptoms appear there should be no time lost in contacting a doctor,” (which probably did little good.)

Victims would develop a deadly form of pneumonia, and their lungs would fill with bloody fluid and they would choke on the pink froth as they gasped for breath.

(Update — Starting in the fall of 1918, were truly the worst times in Warrensburgh and world history. Not only was a terrible world war going on in Europe, but the outbreak of the Spanish influenza soon spread around the globe. A pandemic is a universal disease which is widely distributed in a nation and in this case, affecting the world.)

The Spanish influenza can only be compared to bubonic plague, which was communally called the “Black Death,” that swept the world in the 14th century. Before the flu had run its course, 675,000 Americans had been stricken by it and 500 million people, one-third of the world’s population, had contracted it.

Fever, nausea, headaches, diarrhea would strike the victim and dark spots would appear on the cheeks and patients would turn blue. Many would die within hours of their first symptoms.

This horror was called Spanish flu because King Alfonso XIII, of Spain, came down with it, and for the first time, commentators in newspapers referred to it as such and the Spanish title stuck.

Many souls died in the area of Warrensburgh. Here I name a few, most of them who were in the prime of life.

Area deaths

Mrs. Anne G. Morgan, 25, a trained nurse, died of influenza on Oct. 16, 1918 at the home of her mother, Mrs. Margaret Clark, in Glens Falls.

Mrs. Earl French, 20, of Hudson Falls, died of influenza. She was the daughter of Paulina Russell, of Warrensburgh.

Stanley Ormsby, of Bolton Landing, was very ill with the influenza and he was in the Glens Falls Hospital.

Dr. Charles J. Shaw, 38, died in Stony Creek on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, 1918, after bravely taking care of his many patients. He suffered a long week of first pneumonia and than influenza. He was stricken with the terrible disease, had no power of resistance and rapidly succumbed. He was buried in Corinth.

Private Carroll D. Harrington, 29, died on Monday morning, Oct. 14, 1918, of Spanish influenza and pneumonia. His brother, Smith M. Harrington, was with him when the end came. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Harrington, of Warrensburgh. Carroll died in New Jersey and his body was brought back to his home.

The deceased was an undertaker by profession, and about a year ago, he came to Warrensburgh and took charge of the Woodward Undertaking rooms and he remained in that position until he entered army service the previous summer.

Sweet and sour notes

The recent heavy rains are putting the farmers back into getting their harvesting and fall planting done.

In Johnsburgh and other up-country towns, there was a snow fall Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1918, which covered the ground for a short time to the depth of one inch.

Smith Hewitt, infant son of Mrs. Howard Hewitt, born Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 1918, died in the evening. Burial was in the Warrensburgh Cemetery.

In Bakers Mills, Lewis Sawyer fell and broke his arm. Charles Baker purchased an automobile in Northville.

Miss Sarah Wallace, of Warrensburgh, has been ill for about ten weeks with blood poisoning in her left arm caused by getting a small sliver of wood in her thumb. It finally became necessary to amputate the thumb. Dr. J.M. Griffin is caring for her.

John Knipe is hobbling about on one foot as the result of dropping a heavy roll of paper on his left extremity at the paper mill in Burnhamville. A toe was crushed, and Dr. Griffin expects it to be saved.

— Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.