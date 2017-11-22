For this we are truly thankful

Thanksgiving has arrived, and I was recently reminded that I don’t express my thanks enough. Although I feel thankful, I have realized I have to let people know.

So here it goes:

I am thankful for the simple things in life, such as pens and pencils and Q-tip swabs.

I am thankful for America, and its lending institutions, for they are an unending supply of free pens.

I am thankful for pencils that have the lead centered, so when you sharpen them you get an even point.

I am thankful for decent pencil sharpeners.

I’m thankful for Q-tip swabs, even though medical science tells you not to stick anything smaller than your finger in your ear. How’s that supposed to work?

I am thankful for earwax, because it means I didn’t waste money on that case of Q-tips I bought.

I’m thankful for air-fresheners that don’t just mask, but also eliminate odors. I also like air-fresheners even if they simply mask the odor. I don’t have a problem with odors if they are wearing a mask.

I am thankful for is every time my car doesn’t break down. When I see newer cars on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside and a bear clawing at the window, I am thankful my car is running well enough to drive by and not become a victim myself.

I am thankful for the Pilgrims, who came to this country and survived the first winter, thus creating an everlasting legacy of stuffing – stuffing a turkey, stuffing ourselves, and just plain stuffing.

Or “dressing,” if you prefer.

I am thankful for the potato, which when mashed can be shaped into a basin for holding gravy. I am thankful for turkey, which when sliced properly, can be used as a squeegee to clean up traces of gravy off your plate. I am thankful for the person who invented gravy, because turkey and potatoes would be so plain without it.

I am thankful for Thanksgiving Day, because it gives us a day to focus once again on what is important in life, and to be thankful for our loved ones; our family, our friends, our neighbors. We are thankful for the provision of the Almighty, and for giving us what we need to get through the difficult times, and to appreciate the good times.

I am just thankful for the day itself.

And why not?

Extra football.