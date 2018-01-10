I attended the Farm Bureau meeting in Westport the other night.

Discussions varied from Albany politics to manure, (at times, very similar) all the way up the food chain including, how to get interested new members.

The Essex County Farm Bureau membership drive is on and we are always looking to add new members to our roster.

New members bring new ideas, and thoughts, especially those from the young farmers who are just starting to break ground in agriculture.

What are your concerns? Is it finding markets, labor issues or storage for products? What do you need to help keep you profitable?

Your local county Farm Bureau covers the gauntlet, the list includes: traditional dairy farming and cropping, hay and pasture production, grains, organic dairies and cheese making, organic or naturally grown vegetables, hops, apples, eggs and meats, labor problems, wages, wildlife, trespassers, manure, animal welfare, environmental and neighbor issues.

Everything is on the table to discuss and hopefully solve if it’s your problem.

Personally, I would like to see more involvement from the forestry community.

Forests are croplands that grow long term plants, it’s that simple. Whether you plant the trees or you manage your naturally grown forest, you are involved with growing and managing a crop for products. How intensively you manage determines the quantity and quality of the product.

Timber products could be logs or wood chips for pulp for either International Paper in Ticonderoga, or Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls. Quality trees could be harvested for veneer, or sawed out for boards and other lumber products. Sugar maples are managed for maple sap production, giving you syrup for those cold morning pancakes.

Poor trees are harvested for firewood, providing warmth to warm the bones on a cold day, after a “hard day’s night, working like a dog!”

Forest farms provide a crop of wood, to be utilized in many shapes and forms. Forest owners have many of the same problems that plowed ground farmers have.

Farm Bureau can help you.

Food and fiber comes from the earth, so if you are involved with working the land, whether with a tractor and plow share, a sheep or cow’s hooves or a chainsaw and skidder we would like to have you join us.

Your local, county run Farm Bureau wants to hear what you have to say!

For more information, contact me at rangeric@nycap.rr.com, Kim Trombly at ktrombly@nyfb.org or phone 1-800-342-4143.