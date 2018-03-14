Getting down to it

For many high schools around the area, we are down to 15 weeks of school before the end of the year.

For some, they are getting down to the last 15 weeks of high school.

That was me 24 years ago, counting down the days until I was “free.”

I thought because I wasn’t immediately going to college, I would get to live the sweet life — or so I thought.

Now I am looking at this situation through different eyes as a father of a senior student for the first of what (hopefully) will be three times, and it has been a different experience.

Unlike myself, my daughter will be heading to college in August, committing to Southern Virginia University. So I have been able to experience the visits and talks with staff and auditioning for different programs within the college.

I have also had the chance to watch her go through the decision process and the application process, something I never really did. In the end, it was a choice she made and we as parents are proud of.

I am also getting to see the scholarship process, basically writing essay after essay to grab as much cash as possible.

That part is also intriguing, mainly because I am the one now getting the bill so now hoping the wheel of fortune turns our way.

Besides all that, however, it is a matter of getting prepared for a new chapter in life.

My parents will tell you I had no fear of going out on my own. The most homesick I honestly ever felt is when I heard the song they played after Plattsburgh State scored a hockey goal. Not that I didn’t miss people or places — I just never dealt with homesickness in Sacramento or in Utah.

Now, however, I am on the other side of the equation. The side that will feel something missing each time the National Anthem is sung. The one that will miss long trips and just talking. In short, the one who will wake up one morning in late August and realize there is someone is missing from the house, but knowing it is for all the right reasons.

It will be interesting, emotional and new for all of us, but we are all looking forward to what we hope will be an amazing future.