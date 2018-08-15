Granny Goose on the Loose

I’m certain that everyone has enjoyed the company of many friends during their lifetime. There are “temporary friends,” those that come and go like the seasons.

Some we have for an extended period of time. However, with the changes that life brings — such as job reassignments, and relocations — these friendships eventually seem to “downgrade” to casual acquaintances.

There are, however, no such breaks in relationships with “old friends.” They are with us for the long haul and it is important to stress that the term “old friend” is, in no way, related to age!

Old friends know you inside and out. There is never a time when one has to give a life history accounting to an old friend.

They already know how many siblings you may have, the names of your children and everything else about your past. An old friend knows your favorite wine, your family’s quirks and even your medical condition. They can tell when you’re upset and seem to even have a sixth sense of when it is important to reach out to you, even if they haven’t talked to you for some time.

We gain old friends in a variety of ways. Perhaps you went to grade school together, worked together for years or met in some other more creative, exciting way.

For example, I met one of my dearest lifelong friends at the “beach” in Saranac.

We were each watching our kids (her six and my three) enjoy the water. As a result of this incidental meeting, our nine children enjoyed each other’s company during their childhoods and for a time, became like a band of siblings. She and I became like sisters and are old friends to this day.

I have an old friend (from high school) with whom I remain very close, in spite of the nine months that we are physically apart while she resides in her home in Florida. She and her husband spend three months each year residing in a campground in Peru. The time we spend together is valued like a fine jewel with frequent lunches and road trips for we both know the worth of our friendship.

I am truly blessed to have had many friends during my lifetime and am grateful for each and every one — whether a casual acquaintance or a close friend. Each have become a part of my life helping to create who I am — if only for a fleeting moment.

Some were with me for a season or two, some for a few years. However, the friends I hold closest to my heart are the old friends. These individuals have never had just one season. They have been with me (at least in spirit when not close by) for the long haul.

I cannot define at what point they became like members of my family more than friends, but there is a line that is crossed eventually when a “friend” becomes an “old friend.” These much-loved people are an integral part of my life.

We have provided each other with moral support, enjoyed each other’s company and raised our children together. There has been lots of laughter and sometimes tears. What has been the most comforting is that we have traveled both smooth and rough roads together.

I suggest today would be an excellent day for you to reach out to your old friends to thank them for their presence in your life. Perhaps you have not talked or seen them in a while, or you might have seen them yesterday. Just remind them how grateful you are to have them, how much you appreciate them and that you hope you have made as much of a difference in their life as they have made in yours.

— Jan Gosselin retired from NYSDOCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband Bob and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great grandson.

— Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.