Hockey sticks and bond ratings

Last week the City of Plattsburgh suffered a fate long in coming.

Readers recall that for the past six years, Plattsburgh’s budgets have been imbalanced by $1.2 million each year. That structural deficit eventually turned a $6.8 million positive fund balance into a negative $400,000 amended budget for 2017.

That’s the long downward part of the hockey stick.

There’s good news, though. Last year a budget was proposed that would result in excessive general fund spending by $1.5 million, and also failed to budget for $250,000 in additional healthcare costs, an almost $800,000 award to the firefighters union, and $100,000 for a long-delayed elevator repair.

Action early in 2017 allowed us to trim the proposed deficit this year approaching $2.7 million by about $2 million. Such a turnaround, on a $23 million general fund budget, was painful, but absolutely necessary. Despite this effort, our city’s fund balance is exhausted.

While the fund balance is exhausted, a turnaround has begun. Next year’s budget projects a return to the fund balance of 2016, of about $800,000.

If we can continue to show fiscal discipline, we can return to compliance with the city’s own fund balance policy, which requires the city to maintain no less than $1.2 million in the bank at any time. Even that 5 percent fund balance only leaves the city with less than three weeks’ savings, yet it’s a heck of a lot better than zero.

This brings us to the short part of the hockey stick. If we suffered a consistent decline in finances for six years, we are now seeing a kink in 2017 and an upward improvement in 2018.

The problem’s that the bond rating company Moody’s just issued its report based on end-of-year 2016 data. They noticed our precipitous decline in finances that became dangerously low by 2016, and dropped our bond rating by two notches, from A2 to Baa1, right on the heels of their two notch downgrade in April of 2016.

A four notch bond decline in 18 months is painful. We have to do better, and we will.

I’m grateful Moody’s saw the whole hockey stick. While the data required their downgrade, they understood our recent efforts and removed the Negative Outlook.

Presuming we continue to do what we plan, Moody’s now deems us Stable. We’ve a long way to go, but we’re on the right track.