Home for the Holidays | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will present a program of holiday favorites entitled “Home for the Holidays” on two occasions.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the chorale is thrilled to be the kickoff event for the annual Christmas in Essex festivities with a concert at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church following caroling at the Essex town tree.

The chorale will present the same concert on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the UCC Church in Elizabethtown at 3 p.m. Come and celebrate the season with the Chorale! Admission is free with a goodwill donation accepted at the door.

The chorale is a 35-voice ensemble, directed by Susan Hughes, accompanied by Kerry Mero and sponsored by the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Create your own snowman barn board masterpiece at a Paint Party at the center on Sunday, Dec. 10, at noon.

This is a beginner’s class and instruction is step-by-step. All supplies and laughs are included! Cost is $30 before Dec. 3. Price after Dec. 3 is $40. Must be prepaid. Several payment options are available, including credit card, checks, cash & Paypal. Please call the Social Center to register.

Do not miss the Garden Club’s annual Greens Tea at the UCC Parish Hall on Friday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 until 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit our local emergency services.

Langlois Racine Dance School is coming to the social center in Jan. 2018! They will have an open house on Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon until 2:30 p.m. for anyone interested in finding out more, registering and ordering gear. Classes will be offered for ages 3 through adult, based on interest. Find more information on our website and Facebook.

Karin DeMuro offers yoga on Monday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. Open adult pickleball at ELCS is on Mondays at 7 p.m.

Mark your calendar for the Social Center’s judging for the Annual Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest. Make sure you have the lights on between 5 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on facebook. Contact the social enter at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Social Center