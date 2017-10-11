How we’re combating the opiate crisis at home

The current opioid epidemic was caused by a deadly intersection of many factors: greed, fear, the quest to feel good, misinformation and legitimate efforts to treat acute and chronic pain.

Over-prescribing is beginning to be addressed at every level by both government and the medical community. Data from rigorous, controlled research is now being used to counter years of reference to faulty data — data that was used to fuel huge increases in the narcotic pain medication prescribing.

States are scrambling to find resources to establish additional drug addiction treatment beds. The medical community is pushing back against the “pain scale,” which has pressured them into over-prescribing to avoid accusations of malpractice.

There is also a growing recognition that the fabricated “right to a pain-free life” is mythical. The reality is that some conditions simply require individuals to learn to manage chronic pain by various strategies, not just a chemical solution.

In the light of the current devastation caused by all our national failings in this area, and despite the fact that many of the solutions are beyond our local control, there is much happening in Ticonderoga and Essex County to help individuals and families address the devastation caused by drug dependence.

TiNADA (Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse), ECHO (Essex County Heroin Opioid Prevention Coalition), the prevention team, the Mental Health Association and other entities are collaborating to support local and regional efforts. As a result of conversation begun by TiNADA, there are now three recovery support groups in Ticonderoga that did not exist even just two years ago. Through ECHO, the county is working to establish the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program to offer folks charged with drug-related crimes the opportunity to engage with treatment options rather than the criminal justice system.

TiNADA, in partnership with ECHO and the recovery community, has been offering opportunities for the community to engage with people knowledgeable about drug dependence through a series of articles in this paper and a weekly, informal open house at 20 Amherst Ave. This coming Thursday will be the final open house in the series of four, at which we hope community members will come and discuss with us their experience, hopes and ideas about addressing the local drug abuse problem.