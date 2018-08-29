Knowing that many North Country citizens grew up enjoying country music, I decided that a fictitious story utilizing country music titles would be relevant. You might say I saw the light.

I met “Lucille,” “A Coal Miner’s Daughter,” when I was a “Wichita Lineman in Kansas City.” Immediately after looking into her beautiful blue eyes, I felt like I had been hit by “White Lightening!”

After a “Modern Day Romance,” we decided to marry, using as part of our vows, “I Will Always Love You.”

Things went pretty well until she caught me watching a beautiful woman walk by “From the Window Up Above” and realized that I had “Linda On My Mind.” Her “Crazy Arms” were flailing all over and she told me that “Somebody Should Leave” and her “Cold, Cold Heart” made it quite obvious that somebody was me. She said that our time together had been “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” Who could blame her? I guess “Life Turned Her That Way.”

After our “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” I moved to “Detroit City.” Of course, a broken marriage often leaves one’s pockets empty and relocation is expensive. Thus I found it necessary to sell my “Golden Rings,” “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Yesterday’s Wine.”

Knowing that “A Country Boy Can Survive,” I went to the local employment office looking for a job. The clerk was wearing “Tight Fitting Jeans” and her name tag let me know that her name was “Elvira.”

Upon receiving my application, she met with her supervisor “Behind Closed Doors” and I was sensing nothing but “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” While waiting for her return I sat nervously “Counting Flowers on the Wall.” Upon exiting the room Elvira informed me that the job for which I was applying had already been given to a “Boy Named Sue.”

However, she seemed to be a “Good Hearted Woman” and said “I Believe in You” and will “Send You Down to Tucson.” I love Arizona and Tucson was “Always On My Mind” because a lot of my “Friends in Low Places” reside there.

Upon getting “On the Road Again,” I found that Lucille “Was Always On My Mind” and “Dang Me,” my sadness was dragging me down to a lifestyle that seemed to be following a “Family Tradition.”

I quickly learned “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous” and I was falling further and further into a drunken stupor.

In spite of all of my attempts, I was just not able to “Make the World Go Away.”

I knew I had hit bottom when I overheard a domestic argument outside of a bar as I was leaving one night.

The woman angrily said to her intoxicated husband, “I’m Going to Hire a Wino to Decorate Our Home,” looked at me and asked if I would like a job.

When I got to thinking how hard “Mama Tried,” I realized how much I missed my family and “I Got So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

I decided it was time to go back to my roots and become “The Man I Used to Be.”

I knew I was almost home when I began to be pelted by “Smoky Mountain Rain” and could see mama’s “Rose Garden” in the distance. I felt like “Sixteen Tons” had lifted off my shoulders when I heard my mother greet me with her usual “Hello, darlin’.”

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy!”

— Jan Gosselin retired from NYSDOCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband Bob and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great grandson. Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.