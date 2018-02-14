It’s gonna happen

Sooner or later, that day will come.

It’s the day you have told yourself for the majority of your life — at least from early teens until the day it happens — will never come.

There is no way you would ever lower yourself so low, get so desperate or find no other way of doing what you are about to do, until it happens.

And, more importantly, until you know you just did it.

Case in point:

Let’s say I am talking to a child.

We’ll say “X” to conceal his identity.

The topic:

Grades, a very normal topic in a very normal household because, at times, they can fluctuate some, leading to discussions about how to bring them back up where you as a parent feel they belong.

So the conversation goes on, and you get the typical, “Hey, I’m passing, aren’t I?”

Wait, the grammar is too good there.

So the conversation goes on, and you get the typical, “Hey, I’m passing, right?” — which is event better — or, “Why are you acting like I am failing?”

Great question, and one that deserves and honest, pure and well thought out explanation.

At first, you think nothing of what you are about to say.

“Because you are not...

Then you start to relive the same exact moment in your head. Except, in your head, those words are not coming out of your mouth, but directed at you:

“...trying.”

Now, you’re almost reliving it. You can see yourself sitting on the bed, or dining room table, or, in my case, too many other places to count.

And that voice is of... your mother.

“As hard as you should be.”

Please, no! Don’t say the next line.

“If you were trying, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Now it’s just spewing out, and you can’ control it.

“We don’t want you to just do enough, we want you to always do your best.”

You’ve done it, you have broken the solemnest vow of solemn vows you made in your adolescence, and you feel shame and remorse and like you need to take a shower. And yet, you gasp in amazement, knowing it had to be said.

You’ve said the exact same thing your parents said to you in your foibles of youth, adding that you, in turn, would say the same thing to your kids some day.

Now, you have.