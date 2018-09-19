It happened in September | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago, September 1963

It happened in September

Sept. 8, 1900 – A violent storm, deemed by some historians as the “deadliest disaster” in American history, battered Galveston, Texas killing more than 8,000 people.

(Update – Today, Sept. 15, as I am writing this, we are waiting with baited breath to hear if the storm, Hurricane Florence, which is currently battering the North Carolina coast, “bending trees and shooting frothy sea water over streets on the outer banks with 100 mph winds,” will exceed that long ago, deadly storm in Texas.

Sept. 17, 1967 – Arson fire at 10:30 p.m., erupted at Fort William Henry in Lake George. This priceless historic local landmark, which burned on that day for the second time, was later restored for $370,000. The fort, originally built in 1755, when English colonial forces took control of the southern end of the lake, burned for the first time in 1757. The fort was named for Prince William Henry, a grandson of King George II.

Prestigious citizen passes on

Albert Louis Emerson, 60, beloved and well respected life-long Warrensburg citizen, passed away Aug. 14, 1963 following surgery in the Albany Hospital. He was born in Warrensburg on Oct. 17, 1902 to Senator James Alfred Emerson and his wife, former school teacher Margaret Jane McGregor Emerson.

Albert Emerson was associated with Warren County business Republican politics, as well as county business and finance for several generations. His father was the late state senator and his uncle, the late Louis Emerson, was a representative to Congress.

Both his father and his uncle died when Mr. Emerson was quite young and the supervision of a virtual empire involving lumbering interests, hotels, a woolen company and other businesses throughout the county fell upon his shoulders.

He is said to have been proven more than adequate in meeting these responsibilities. At his death, he was president of the Emerson National Bank in Warrensburg among many other interests too many to mention in this notice.

(Update – I had the pleasure of meeting Albert Emerson many times before his untimely death in 1963 and I cannot say enough good about him. He was quiet and nice, a reserved gentleman to the core and he treated everyone with respect and friendship.

Albert’s firebrand grandfather, Albert Cilley (A.C.) Emerson was dead long before he was born and Albert was only 20 years old when his father died and 22 years old when his powerful uncle Louis passed away when he, the last of the Emerson line, inherited a virtual empire.

He grew up in the Greek Revival Emerson family mansion on the corner of Emerson Avenue and Main Street, in Warrensburg, which was originally purchased in 1855 by his grandfather.

Many years ago, long after his death, as a visitor, I once stood in the room on the second floor of his boyhood home, in the chamber on the south side of the building, which used to be his childhood bedroom when he was growing up, and I looked down over the balcony at the sweeping green lawn of the property next door, which today is a part of Seasons Bed and Breakfast.

As I looked at that majestic view, I had a mental vision of a little boy sitting there many times in his youthful years, looking out at that view and wondering just how he was going to handle so many awesome responsibilities in his future. In the years to come, he did indeed handle them and he handled them well. I never heard that he ever had an enemy.

A large volume biography could be written about his life. He was the last of his line, no children came after him. At his death, with consideration, he treated everyone well and remembered Warrensburg in his will. He bequeathed the town the sum of $150,000 to build a town hall in the center of town.

The next time you walk into the courtroom of the Warrensburg Town Hall, erected in 1965, look up at his fine portrait hanging on the wall over the judge’s chair and remember this good man, who loved and respected his community, the town of his forefathers.

Bank elects new officers

Howard W. Savage was elected president of the Emerson National Bank in Warrensburg to succeed the late Albert L. Emerson. Mr. Savage, a native of the town of Johnsburg, has been serving as vice-president of the bank.

Mrs. Bonnie Emerson, the widow of Albert Emerson, was elected to succeed Mr. Savage on the board of directors. John R. Countryman, who has been serving as cashier of the bank, was promoted to vice-president.

J. Philip Sullivan, who previously has been assistant cashier, was elected head cashier and secretary.

(Update – “Phil” Sullivan was an ardent and well informed student of local history. Many times he provided valuable information for this column. He died many years ago while living in Chestertown.)

The Emerson Bank started on Jan. 1, 1884, and was built on Main Street in 1926. It was acquired in 2005 by the Glens Falls National Bank, in Warrensburg.

Sweet and sour notes

Grocery store sale -— The Grand Union store in Warrensburg is selling swordfish steaks, the week of Sept. 26, 1963, for 59 cents a pound. Fresh scallops are 79 cents a pound.

(Update – This week, in 2018, Price Chopper has a sale on scallops which are marked down to $12.99 a pound.)

