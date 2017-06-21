The Johnsburg Historical Society (JHS) Living History Program continues with its schedule of interviews of Johnsburg residents. Recently the committee had the privilege of interviewing a beloved town fixture, Mary Jane Freebern, of North River.

After a 47 year career of baking for Garnet Hill Lodge, Mary Jane is still creating magic in the kitchen. Garnet Hill customers of a certain age remember Mary Jane’s pies and other baked goods, and that is one of the reasons they keep returning to the North River resort.

Interviews often contain surprises, and the surprise in this interview was poetry. Mary Jane showed us her notebook of handwritten poems, inspiring and deeply felt. JHS is in the process of transcribing these treasures into printed copies preserved in spiral booklet form.

Mary Jane’s Onion Pie

Local folks here know that all of Mary Jane Freebern’s delicious pies are synonymous with Garnet Hill Lodge. But once you’ve tasted her unique onion pie, you’re a true believer — it’s been on their menu for decades. How fortunate for us that she has agreed to share this treasured recipe.

Ingredients:

3 cups shredded onions (Vidalia or Red)

4 tablespoons salted butter

1.5 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Pie crust (uncooked)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a large pan. Add shredded onions and stir to coat. Continue to cook and stir on medium-high heat until lightly browned and caramelized. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

Line pie pan with unbaked pie crust. Spread half the cheese on bottom, followed by all of the caramelized onions. Spread the remaining cheese evenly on top. Cover with top layer of unbaked pie crust, and crimp edges to seal.

Bake 30 – 45 minutes on center rack of oven, or until crust turns golden brown. Enjoy!