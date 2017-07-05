Johnsburg summer reading programs set for Wednesdays

JOHNSBURG — The Town of Johnsburg Library summer reading programs are held every Wednesday at 10:15.

On July 5, Bernadette Hoffman will present an educational wildlife program. The Puppet People will appear on July 12 for a “3 Little Pigs” show. 

On July 19, storyteller Nan Hoffman will lead the program. Cain’s Magic Show is set for July 26.

Rounding out the schedule is a presentation on Adirondack wildlife on Aug. 2.

The library has free Wi-Fi and just purchased new computers for public use.

Preschool story hour is held every Friday at 10 a.m. The knitters group meets every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. 

The book club selection for July is “In the Garden of the Beasts” by Erik Larson. The club will meet July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines