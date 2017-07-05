Johnsburg summer reading programs set for Wednesdays

JOHNSBURG — The Town of Johnsburg Library summer reading programs are held every Wednesday at 10:15.

On July 5, Bernadette Hoffman will present an educational wildlife program. The Puppet People will appear on July 12 for a “3 Little Pigs” show.

On July 19, storyteller Nan Hoffman will lead the program. Cain’s Magic Show is set for July 26.

Rounding out the schedule is a presentation on Adirondack wildlife on Aug. 2.

The library has free Wi-Fi and just purchased new computers for public use.

Preschool story hour is held every Friday at 10 a.m. The knitters group meets every Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The book club selection for July is “In the Garden of the Beasts” by Erik Larson. The club will meet July 13 at 5:30 p.m.