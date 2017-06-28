Making hay when the sun shines! | Conservation Conversations

× Expand Photo by Rich Redman A tractor fills and packs a bunk at the Leerkes Farm in Ticonderoga.

We went from a winter that didn’t seem to end to a spring where the rain never seems to end.

Farmers are having a tough time getting seeds planted and crops harvested.

Haying has begun, but it’s not dry bale weather yet. Grass and legumes are being chopped and stored either as wrapped bales or packed in a bunk as grass silage.

Some farmers are chopping the grass and legumes and feeding cows “green chop” from a wagon loaded in the field and taken to the barn, while others are getting cows out of the barn and onto pasture, letting them fend for themselves getting their “green chop” directly from the pasture itself.

With the finicky weather this year, grasses are getting ahead of the guys using pasture. No matter what the experts say, nature deals the cards. The books and experts may say to do this and do that, but reality is you deal with it the best you can.

That’s farming.

The only picture-perfect farm is on the cover of a magazine, drawn from someone’s imagination; an idealist view of farming.

In the real world, farmers deal with day to day life and death. Farmers must be veterinarians, mechanics, welders, crop and feed specialists, crop harvesters, accountants and raise a family.

Animals die, manure is made and spread, tractors need fuel, rain makes mud, and farms give off their own ambience of views and bouquet like fragrances.

With this intermittent rain and sun, manure is getting spread — yes, that farm bouquet ambience I was talking about.

Hay is being cut, yet another cut hay fragrance to enjoy. And mud will be on the road. It takes tractors, choppers and heavy trucks to cut, chop, load and haul the precious feed that nurtures the cows that make the milk, cheese, yogurt and ice cream we enjoy.

So while you are cruising on your bike or beaming you way down the road in your “Beemer” with the top down digging on the wonders and views of rural America this summer, remember, it’s the logger who made the forest into a field so you could have a nice cabin on the lake and the paper to print on so you could enjoy this wonderful article.

It was then the farmers who then took that land, cleared stumps, smoothed out that treeless earth, plowed it up and planted the corn and grass to feed the cows to make the ice cream you just dropped on your lap while reading this.

PS: You’re not supposed to be reading this while driving anyway.

The next few weeks, farmers will be making hay when the sun shines and spreading manure when they can. Nature’s natural fertilizer is being spread on the earth, and yes it does have a unique bouquet to us rural Americans!

So remember the saying:

“DON’T COMPLAIN ABOUT FARMERS WITH YOUR MOUTH FULL.”

I just wish we could add a scratch-and-sniff pad here for you to take home, so later you could enjoy and savor rural aroma once again and count your blessings!