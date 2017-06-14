Small and large favors | Mill Creek Musings

by

My last column was on the subject of change. In the past two months I’ve had to adjust to a personal change: a broken left leg.

Being home bound afforded a great deal of time for reflection and musing. I learned patience and thankfulness for small and large favors.

I can’t say enough about the kind friends who took me to doctor appointments, brought my newspaper and mail, prepared food, shopped, mowed my lawn, took my garbage to the dump, or just stopped by to say “hello.”

The cheerful folks who delivered Meals on Wheels were welcome visitors. The lovingly prepared food sustained me throughout my recovery. Friends who came over to play bridge or mahjong provided a welcome change of pace.

The warm, summer-like weather feels wonderful after a very cool, rainy spring. I am happy to be out and about, driving, shopping, and walking with a cane for support and confidence.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines