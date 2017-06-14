Small and large favors | Mill Creek Musings

My last column was on the subject of change. In the past two months I’ve had to adjust to a personal change: a broken left leg.

Being home bound afforded a great deal of time for reflection and musing. I learned patience and thankfulness for small and large favors.

I can’t say enough about the kind friends who took me to doctor appointments, brought my newspaper and mail, prepared food, shopped, mowed my lawn, took my garbage to the dump, or just stopped by to say “hello.”

The cheerful folks who delivered Meals on Wheels were welcome visitors. The lovingly prepared food sustained me throughout my recovery. Friends who came over to play bridge or mahjong provided a welcome change of pace.

The warm, summer-like weather feels wonderful after a very cool, rainy spring. I am happy to be out and about, driving, shopping, and walking with a cane for support and confidence.