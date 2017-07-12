Who am I? | Mill Creek Musings

I will be 80 soon, and it has taken me this long to figure out who I am. 

More likely, who I am developed over the years. I used to think of myself as a secretary, alto, wife, mother, chief cook and bottle washer, et. cetera. 

Those roles changed. Who am I?

Some folks identify with their ethnic background, i.e., Italian, Irish, German. For some, their identity is regional. They are Southerners, Westerners. For others, it is their religion: Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Muslim. Some have a favorite team such as the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs. They wear team colors, go to games.

I found my identity while watching a PBS special where Billy Joel received the Gershwin Award. I’ve always liked the Piano Man; I own his CDs and sing along. My breakthrough came during his rendition of “New York State of Mind.” I teared up as he sang about taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River line.

I have lived in New York State my entire life, with the exception of two years in Ethiopia with the Peace Corps. I was born in Albany and raised in Schenectady. After high school, I worked in Albany for seven years. We spent 35 years on Long Island before retiring to Wevertown in 1999.

I’m proud to be an American and I’m a New York native.

