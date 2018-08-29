Mind and body care essential for fall

Elizabethtown Social Center

Fall seems like a time for everyone to get back into a regular routine of caring for mind and body. We have several opportunities in September to help.

Monday yoga at the social center with Karin DeMuro resumes on Sept. 10. Come balance out your body: stretch, strengthen, breathe and clear your mind!

New to yoga? This is a great class for all levels. Join us for our one-hour class from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Karin’s yoga classes cost $10 per class or $50 for ten-class punch card for classes in the fall 2018 session.

Friday, Sept. 7 from 6-9 p.m. Teresa Alger will offer “Essential Oils 101.” Learn about essential oils: how to use them, why to use them and the most effective way to use them on yourself, your family and your pets.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Initiative will return with the next class in their dementia support series: “Creating a Strong Care Team” on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

This free class reviews the benefits of creating a strong care team for the primary caregiver. Asking for assistance can be difficult for many caregivers; the program discusses some ways to ask for help. For more information, contact Danielle Hance at 518-564-3368.

The CVPH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer a free seminar on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.

This joint care class focuses on how to keep your joints healthy. Along with a discussion about what causes joint pain and the latest non-surgical and surgical treatments for hip and knee pain the team will also talk about the importance of proper exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and programs within our community to help you become active again while maintaining the health of your joints. Call 518- 562-7769 to register.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.