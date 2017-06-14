Murder on his mind | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago: Late spring, 1917

HEARTBREAKING EVENT IN JOHNSBURG

Mr. and Mrs. George Dunkley, old residents of the town of Johnsburg, residing on their farm about two miles west of Bakers Mills on the Oregon Road, were burned to death Tuesday night, April 10, 1917, when their home was destroyed by fire. Their charred bones were found in the smoldering ruins of the house by their son, Fletcher Dunkley.

Mr. Dunkley, when he arose at 5 o’clock in the morning, looked out of his window and was horrified to see smoking ruins where the night before had stood the comfortable home of his parents. Half clad, he ran a quarter of a mile to the scene and found in the still hot ashes the bones of a body which proved to be that of his father, lying in a position that would indicate that he had become overcome by smoke and had been burned to death in his bed.

A further search disclosed the remains of his mother in another part of the ruins, which tended to show that she had been aroused after having been partially overcome but had failed to make her escape after having tried to make her way to the front door.

Another son, Beecher Dunkley, who lived a short distance away, soon arrived and neighbors also gathered at the scene of the tragedy. It is believed that the fire started from an overheated stovepipe and that Mr. and Mrs. Dunkley, each about seventy-five years old, were overcome by smoke and probably smothered in their beds.

All the cattle, farming impalements, produce and other things stored in the barns and other outbuildings, were destroyed. The property loss is estimated at several thousand dollars.

MURDER ON HIS MIND

John Shaw, a South Argyle farmer, crazed by jealousy, made an unsuccessful attempt to murder John Bain, a neighboring farmer, on Wednesday night, April 4, 1917, by shooting him with a shot gun through the window of his home.

Bain was wounded in the chest and right arm and was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital. Shaw was enraged because his wife, while returning from town in a carriage, overtook Bain on foot and gave him a ride.

Shaw came upon them and dragging Bain from the carriage, stabbed him twice with a pocket knife. The shooting took place at Bain’s home a few hours later.

BACK FROM THE PEN

Orlando Bryant, the Warrensburg hermit of Harrington Hill, who last fall (1916) was sent to the Albany penitentiary for removing chickens from the hen yard of Al Stone’s Halfway House, has been released and has been returned home.

Orlando was in the village yesterday, April 11, 1917, with his usual old tin pail on his arm. (Update: I have told many true stories over the years in this column about Orlando Bryant. I remember once reading that for Orlando the hardest part of his prison sentence was when, at the prison, they insisted on giving him a bath, something he had never experienced before and he fought frantically for his life.)

BRANT LAKE VETERAN ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

Hiram Hill, of Brant Lake, Horicon, a Civil War veteran, tried to end his life by stabbing himself with a jack knife. He inflicted two gashes aimed to pierce his heart, but neither reached the vital organ.

Dr. George Bibby, of Pottersville, dressed the wounds. At first the old man was very weak from loss of blood, but he will recover.

RIVER DRIVE COMMENCES

The Schroon River log drive has started in April with Michael McCarthy again in charge. Mr. McCarthy is a veteran riverman. Last year (1916) he broke all records in getting the drive through.

(Update: Retired forester Dick Nason gave a talk on river drives on the Hudson River, on May 17, 2017, at the Masonic Lodge in Glens Falls. He mentioned that only three river drivers were killed in this dangerous profession from 1900 to 1940.

I am reminded of the well-known story about veteran river driver of 42 years, Russell Carpenter, 60, of Warrensburg. He went down in his boat, on May 6, 1890, in log jam six miles above North River. His last words to the men on the shore were, “I guess I am gone, boys.”

Fourteen months later his foot, encased in a river driving shoe, was found three miles below Thurman Station. It was given a decent burial on the John Gillingham farm, in Thurman.)

GALA WEDDING

The comfortable farm house of Mr. and Mrs. William Walsh, in Athol, was the happy scene of a happy event, Wednesday evening, April 18, 1917, when their daughter, Miss Blanche Walsh, was given in marriage to Walter Combs, of Warrensburg.

The marriage was performed by Rev. George Silvernail, of Stony Creek. The bride is one of Thurman’s fairest daughters and Mr. Combs is a young man of sterling character. The couple will make their home in Warrensburg.

NEWS ROUND ABOUT

The people of Johnsburg laid a new sidewalk through the main street. The town furnished the cement and the people did the work.

Frank Allen of Bakers Mills is building a new house on the site where his old one burned three years ago.

Mrs. Ella S. McElroy is driving a new Saxon runabout automobile, recently purchased in Warrensburg from local agent, Edson H. Granger.

Mrs. J.M. Somerville has sold her two teams of heavy draft horses to Hon. William R. Waddell, of North Creek.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.