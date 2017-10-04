My journey to recovery

Battling addiction and winning has been the hardest thing I have had to do.

It was a five year battle of trying to get and stay clean. I had periods of clean time, but never was able to make it past six months. I tried inpatient rehabs, intensive outpatients, and medication assisted treatment (MAT).

Nothing working for the long term.

Why couldn’t I stop using for good?

People say that it takes a person to hit their bottom before they can take this seriously and beat the demon. For me, this was so far from the truth, because once I hit a bottom and thought I could only go up from there, I would hit an even bigger bottom.

It saddens me to see addiction have the stigma it does. When I was a child, I didn’t say, “When I grow up, I want to be a drug addict.”

I struggled with peer pressure: I had no idea who I was and using made me feel like everything was okay.

Sadly, it only took one time using opioids for me to get hooked.

It happened at a time in my life when I was so broken from my marriage. I started out with recreational drinking and using cocaine while I was out, but that quickly progressed to using cocaine daily.

Afraid that I was taking this too far, I checked into rehab and while I was there I was offered opioids. I instantly loved the feeling and left rehab with an even bigger problem then what I showed up with. The opioids ruled my life.

I went to outpatient and tried to stop for fear of them taking over my life, but I was already in over my head. This cycle of using and trying to get help lasted for five years.

I was finally arrested, and what should have been the worst day of my life turned out to be one of the best.

I applied for a program called “drug court” so I could avoid prison and not miss out on five years of my children’s lives. I had already wasted five and now that I was starting to see things clearly, I understood that they deserved so much better.