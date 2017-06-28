New ways to treat our brain | Notes from Planet Earth

Our brains are naturally better protected from insult and injury than most of our other organs.

Witness our thick bony skull for starters.

Less visible but still highly important is what’s known as the “blood-brain barrier.” This is a layer of cells lining those blood vessels that bring oxygen and important nutrients to the brain. This blood-brain barrier, however, not only prevents many undesirable chemicals, but also some useful drugs, from entering the central nervous system.

Likewise, immune cells, important for fighting infectious diseases of the brain, may be denied access.

Open brain surgery, of course, allows a surgeon to bypass this blood-brain barrier and place drugs or devices deep into the brain although often at great risk and with at least some unavoidable damage to the brain. Recently a drug has been discovered that naturally penetrates the blood-brain barrier and shows potential to stimulate the functional repair of spinal cord injuries in experimental animals.

In addition, two new methods have been discovered to get a treatment aimed at some specific area of the brain to its target. One of these developed by researchers at MIT is meant to substitute for permanently placed electrodes in the brain that when activated lessen the symptoms of some selected severe psychiatric and neurological disorders.

This new technique involves first increasing the amount of a normal enzyme involved in nerve excitation in a selected region of the brain by transfecting the neurons in this area with a benign virus carrying the gene for this enzyme. Next the same region is infused with tiny magnetic nanoparticles which are taken up by the neurons in the area.

This allows this region of the brain to be stimulated wirelessly from outside the skull. The electromagnetic activation of these particles causes them to dissipate heat in the region around them which in turn causes the treated neurons to fire. This accomplishes the same thing that permanently implanted electrodes do but with much less hardware and apparently less damage as well. In mice, at least, the nanoparticles persisted and functioned properly for over a month.

The second technique uses ultrasound (the same technique used to visualized human fetuses or our hearts in action) which, following a temporary infusion of microscopic air bubbles into the blood stream, leads to a brief opening of the blood-brain barrier. This temporary loosening of the blood-brain barrier lasted long enough for drugs, normally unable to penetrate the brain, to enter the brain. This opens up the possibility of getting anti-cancer drugs into brain cancer cells more effectively. In a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease this technique allowed the brain to rid itself of one of the abnormal protein clumps that are characteristic of this disorder.

Mice afflicted with this disease and treated in this manner showed recovery in three different memory tasks. Researchers also found an increase in the birth and growth of new nerve cells in the brains of these mice. Scientists are now planning on testing this technique on larger animals such as sheep afflicted with a similar brain disease.