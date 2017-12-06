Norwegian wood

× Expand rich redman

Deer hunting is ending, so working in the woods is now my pleasure.

I enjoy managing my woodlot, not because it’s making money.

It’s not.

Not because I have valuable timber, no I don’t.

It’s because I have a true blue hardcore ethic about taking care of the land, water and woods.

Simply put, I enjoy it.

While I walk through my woods, I get to do a mental evaluation of the trees to keep and those to go — a gray matter forest management plan.

First I want to see some sky, so opening up the canopy is important. Hemlocks grow thick, so they will be culled out for timber or camp firewood. Long term is quality timber, firewood and wildlife habitat. Short term goals are to thin, release and open the canopy so the sun reaches the earth. It’s amazing what the removal of one tree will do.

I know what I want to grow in the future, whether I plant seeds or seedlings. Nature will supply its share, but I also want a stake in the game, so I’ll plant what I want growing in that particular area.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a nursery in Saratoga and purchasing seedlings through them is very reasonable. Red oak, wild apples, and other trees will be on the purchase order this spring. Planting 100 trees a year is easy, and the work can be done in half of a day.

This season, I have a partner to help me get my logs out. After perusing the internet for three-point hitch tractor winches, from Binghamton to New Hampshire, I found a good deal through the LeBerge and Curtis John Deere dealership in Canton.

I bought a Norwegian made Igland Norse 350 winch with three choker chains to get the wood out.

I had three friends offer me the use of their winches, but borrowing someone’s equipment is not what I like to do. I just wouldn’t want to take a chance on damaging it. That could ruin a good friendship, and friendships are more valuable to me than anything else. So thank you guys, but I bought my own!