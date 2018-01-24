Olympics time!

I’m not going to lie, I love Olympic coverage.

You hear a lot of national media heads talk down the Winter Olympics, but I love the drama of any event or spectacle that has the weight of these moments attached to it.

These athletes play their Super Bowl every four years — not annually.

This is their chance to shine.

This is their one shining moment rolled into two or three weeks with all the drama and intensity it deserves.

I love Bob Costas or Al Michaels telling me about the kid who sacrificed in order to make it South Korea.

Of course, how can you not love hearing the voice of Al Michaels talk the Olympics if you live where we live?

I admit, hockey is more exciting for me this time around because the NHL is not involved, which somewhere makes coach Brooks smile.

I like the fact that we know some of these people who will be on the television over the next month.

I remember covering Tommy Biesemeyer in high school or Codie Bascue when he was the quarterback of the Whitehall Railroaders, leaving right after games and practices to make the almost two-hour long drive up to Mt VanHoevenburg and sled throughout the night.

Those who have followed these young athletes throughout their lives are now rooting for them on the world’s biggest stage.

We also have the returning local heroes: Andrew Weibrecht, Lowell Bailey, Tim Burke and Chris Mazdzer. People we have seen before and hope to see ascend their way further up the rankings in pursuit of the Gold.

The fact of the matter is, the Olympic Dream, so to speak, is engrained into the North Country.

Yes, every can look at 1980 and say that is when it happened, but that is not true. It’s been since 1932 and before, as these games have been a part of the life of North Country residents for a long, long time.

Does it help that Eric Heiden and the greatest moment in sports history took place in 1980 were huge and were two stories that made the Olympics the spectacle they are today?

But go back to 1932 when the Stevens brothers, Irving Jaffee and, of course, John “Jack” Shea winning two gold medals on the home speedskating ice.

So to those who follow in that Olympic Dream this year, congratulations on where you are and good luck in reaching your goals.