Animal Cruelty | Turning Back the Pages

One Hundred Years Ago: November 1917
ANIMAL CRUELTY
One fine November day recently, a thirteen year old boy, in Lewis, Essex County, found a little fox in a trap he had set. Frightened at his approach, the poor animal struggled desperately and succeeded in getting away before the boy reached the trap. Dismayed at the sight of his captive disappearing over the hills, the boy started in pursuit and overtaking the animal, grasped him by the tail and hung on until some men nearby came to secure and kill the fox, which proved to be an especially fine young one.
A LIFE SUDDENLY ENDED
Sidney Knapp, a well known farmer, died very suddenly of heart disease Friday morning, Nov. 9, 1917. Mr. Knapp had been to the pasture for his cows and drove them home and into the barn. He tied one in her stall and was then stricken and fell to the barn floor. He was found some time later by his step-grandson, who was living with him.
Mr. Knapp leaves a widow, a daughter, Mrs. Melvin Jones, of Chestertown and a son, William Knapp, of Glens Falls; also two sisters and a brother, Mrs. Laura Meade and Charles Knapp, of Ticonderoga and Mrs. Myron Prosser, of Chestertown. Burial was in the West Church Cemetery.
MONEY BLOWING IN THE WIND
The post office in Moriah Center, about two miles from Port Henry, was broken into recently and the safe was blown open and the contents scattered about the office. The amount of the loss is not stated.
CHESTERTOWN ACQUIRES LAND
The Fowler heirs have deeded a strip of land nine feet wide by 90 feet long to the trustees of the local high school which adds that much space to the scholars’ playground. The iron fence which established a boundary and protection has been placed in position on top of the cemetery stone wall.
HORSE HAS NEW HOME
In November, 1917, Julius McKinistry, of Adirondack, purchased a fine gray horse in Glens Falls. It weighs 1500 pounds and is a beauty. Mr. McKinistry is a prosperous farmer and he believes in keeping his stock up to the standard of quality.
He also has a large maple orchard and makes an excellent grade of maple syrup.
LEAN WAR YEARS
Conservation of food is an absolute necessity in these troubled war times if the country is not to go hungry later on. In line for this necessity is the policy of getting the most nutriment from what you eat. Here is where Gabel’s butternut bread enters the picture. Contact J.P. Gabel, Warrensburgh, to buy his home made bread which packs the most in taste and nourishment per loaf.
TAKE TO THE WOODS
Men and boys in Diamond Point are seen passing by with their guns but no deer has of yet been seen there. Irving Moulton of North Thurman killed a fine deer on Crane’s Mountain.
Melvin Baker, of Chestertown, returned from Forked Lake with a 220 pound deer. Rodney Dixon and Carl Turner shot a large buck which they brought out of the woods on their bicycles from Pharoah Lake.
A big black bear and a deer were taken through Horicon by a party from Syracuse.
G.H. Dickinson, the Warrensburgh downtown market man, has purchased the carcass of a bear from a lucky hunter and will have bear meat steak on sale at his market.
HOUSE FOR SALE
A ten room, two family house is for sale in Lake George village, near the Fort William Henry Hotel. Large lot, running water in the house, slate roof, two hen houses. All in good condition. Archie Dalaba - $1,600.
SWEET AND SOUR NOTES
In the recent election, New York voted to grant votes to women, but Ohio voted against the suffrage cause. Horicon voted to be a “dry town” for two more years.
In the recent election, Clarence Brown is Supervisor of Thurman and Town Clerk is John A. Kenyon. In Stony Creek, Arthur E. Adams is Supervisor and Town Clerk is Lambert J. Dean.
In Hague, William E. Keenan has purchased from Jared Bartlett the residence just west of the post office.
John Nelson McElroy has purchased the Robert Hall farm in North Caldwell and will move there in the coming spring.
In Chestertown, Harvey Tabor is building a barn of some size to the south of his residence. Clark Leggett’s new house is progressing. William LaFlure sold his Ford car recently to Jeptha Bennett, of Horicon. His daughter will be driving it.
In Bakers Mills the people are laying a cement sidewalk from the Wesleyan Church to a point beyond the William Ross residence toward the post office.
Mr. and Mrs. James Davison will vacate the Wayside Hotel this month and will remove their household goods to Glens Falls where they will establish a new home. They have lived in Warrensburgh for twenty years.
Senator and Mrs. James A. Emerson, of Warrensburgh, were visitors in New York City for several days in November, 1917 and were among those who were entertained at dinner parties in the Orangerie of the hotel, after going to the theatre.
