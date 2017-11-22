Animal Cruelty | Turning Back the Pages

One Hundred Years Ago: November 1917

ANIMAL CRUELTY

One fine November day recently, a thirteen year old boy, in Lewis, Essex County, found a little fox in a trap he had set. Frightened at his approach, the poor animal struggled desperately and succeeded in getting away before the boy reached the trap. Dismayed at the sight of his captive disappearing over the hills, the boy started in pursuit and overtaking the animal, grasped him by the tail and hung on until some men nearby came to secure and kill the fox, which proved to be an especially fine young one.

A LIFE SUDDENLY ENDED

Sidney Knapp, a well known farmer, died very suddenly of heart disease Friday morning, Nov. 9, 1917. Mr. Knapp had been to the pasture for his cows and drove them home and into the barn. He tied one in her stall and was then stricken and fell to the barn floor. He was found some time later by his step-grandson, who was living with him.

Mr. Knapp leaves a widow, a daughter, Mrs. Melvin Jones, of Chestertown and a son, William Knapp, of Glens Falls; also two sisters and a brother, Mrs. Laura Meade and Charles Knapp, of Ticonderoga and Mrs. Myron Prosser, of Chestertown. Burial was in the West Church Cemetery.

MONEY BLOWING IN THE WIND

The post office in Moriah Center, about two miles from Port Henry, was broken into recently and the safe was blown open and the contents scattered about the office. The amount of the loss is not stated.

CHESTERTOWN ACQUIRES LAND

The Fowler heirs have deeded a strip of land nine feet wide by 90 feet long to the trustees of the local high school which adds that much space to the scholars’ playground. The iron fence which established a boundary and protection has been placed in position on top of the cemetery stone wall.

HORSE HAS NEW HOME

In November, 1917, Julius McKinistry, of Adirondack, purchased a fine gray horse in Glens Falls. It weighs 1500 pounds and is a beauty. Mr. McKinistry is a prosperous farmer and he believes in keeping his stock up to the standard of quality.