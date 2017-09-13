Painful collision | Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – September 1917
Painful collision
Little Roger Hamilton, 13, youngest son of Attorney and Mrs. F.L. Hamilton, was run over by an automobile on Main Street in Warrensburgh, Monday at noon on Sept. 3, 1917 and only by a bare chance escaped death. Fortunately, and almost miraculously, his life was preserved.
Although he was thrown under one of the front wheels of the machine, and it was necessary to lift it from his body before he could be released, no bones were broken. Internal in juries were feared, but the boy is now able to be up and around his home.
An automobile owned and occupied by C.W. Smith of Beacon, New York and driven by his daughter was coming down Main Street at a fast clip intending to pass another car and a collision was imminent. The girl applied the brakes, and the automobile came to a stop with one of the wheels resting on the boy’s body. The youngster was attended by Dr. Goodman.
Tot meets tragic end
The 15-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John LaFountaine of Plattsburgh died in the Physician’s Hospital recently as a result of eating rat poison, which had been spread on some bread to kill rats around the house. The child’s family is devastated over their tragic loss.
Farm boys kill black bear
Two young farmers living near Dannemora Prison in upstate New York killed a 500-pound black bear after an exciting chase and fight one night recently.
Bruin was prowling around the farm barns after sheep, and the young men attacked him with a rifle and shotgun and killed him.
Saintly lady passes away
Mrs. Cora Kenyon, wife of James L. Kenyon, died at her home in Athol Saturday morning on Sept. 1, 1917 after a long illness.
She was a great sufferer but was very patient through it all, saying many times, “I am just waiting for the summons to come.” She was a devoted Christian, a loving mother and neighbor and will be greatly missed by one and all who loved her.
She is survived by her husband and three children. Internment was in the Cameron Cemetery in Thurman. Mrs. J.H. Smith and Mrs. Charles Hall sang two melancholy selections at her funeral.
Women’s Suffrage gives lecture
The Woman’s Suffrage Party is conducting a series of illustrated lectures in moving picture theatres throughout Warren County, showing views from trenches and giving an account of woman’s work in the ongoing war.
About 90 slides were shown, and addresses were given by Mrs. Leslie Tompkins of New York, Rev. Mr. Prudom of Bolton and Mrs. C.J. Nordstrom of Diamond Point, county leaders. Admission is free.
Mrs. James Leef Laidlaw, able speaker and first vice president of the state party, gave a memorable speech on the subject of “Woman’s Service in War and Peace,” on May 24, 1917 at the Warren County Woman’s Suffrage Convention in City Hall in Glens Falls.
Neighborhood notes
The thermometer registered 44 degrees above zero in Warrensburgh on Friday, Aug. 31, 1917, but there was no evidence of frost. Corn and buckwheat were badly nipped on Sept. 5, 1917 in Thurman. Heavy frosts on Sept. 11, 1917 seriously damaged growing crops in this area, and ice formed as thick as window glass. The vegetables were killed in Stony Creek.
David Olden has bought a horse from William Ashe in North Warrensburgh. Melvin Jones of Landon Hill, Chester sold a valuable cow to Gilbert Smith on day recently.
Forest Olden and Miss Florence Duell, both of Warrensburgh, were married by the Rev. W.F. Hassel on Saturday, April 28, 1917 at the home of the bridegroom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bert L. Olden, on River Street in Warrensburgh. Attendants were the bride’s sister, Miss Inez Olden and Kenneth Combs.
Sumner E. Brainard and Miss Belva Vernum were married by the Rev. C.S. Agan on Saturday, Aug. 30, 1917 at the home of the bridegroom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jay Brainard. The attendants were Miss Lenita Bennett and Fred Brainard, brother of the bridegroom. Mr. and Mrs. Brainard went to Schenectady for their honeymoon. They will establish their home in Warrensburgh.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer McKinney, of South Glens Falls, welcomed Charles McKinney, a nine pound baby boy to their home on Sept. 10, 1917. Mrs. McKinney was formerly Miss Florence Roberts of Lake George.
News round about
George O. Knapp will rebuild his palatial summer home at Shelving Rock in Lake George, which was recently destroyed by fire. Architects are now preparing the plans, and construction is expected to start in 1918 in the spring.
Harvey Sheldon of Glens Falls, who visited his sister, Mrs. Beverage Coon of Bolton Landing, went fishing with his nephew, Owney, in Lake George and caught 401 bullheads.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Colburn have received a letter from their son, Warrensburgh boy Kenneth Colburn, informing them of his safe arrival in France to help fight the war with the Engineer Corps.
Thought for the day: Concerning the subject of women getting the same pay as men. Most of the married women we know get men’s pay right along, except when the men can hold out enough for tobacco and fish bait.
