Painful collision | Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – September 1917

Painful collision

Little Roger Hamilton, 13, youngest son of Attorney and Mrs. F.L. Hamilton, was run over by an automobile on Main Street in Warrensburgh, Monday at noon on Sept. 3, 1917 and only by a bare chance escaped death. Fortunately, and almost miraculously, his life was preserved.

Although he was thrown under one of the front wheels of the machine, and it was necessary to lift it from his body before he could be released, no bones were broken. Internal in juries were feared, but the boy is now able to be up and around his home.

An automobile owned and occupied by C.W. Smith of Beacon, New York and driven by his daughter was coming down Main Street at a fast clip intending to pass another car and a collision was imminent. The girl applied the brakes, and the automobile came to a stop with one of the wheels resting on the boy’s body. The youngster was attended by Dr. Goodman.

Tot meets tragic end

The 15-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John LaFountaine of Plattsburgh died in the Physician’s Hospital recently as a result of eating rat poison, which had been spread on some bread to kill rats around the house. The child’s family is devastated over their tragic loss.

Farm boys kill black bear

Two young farmers living near Dannemora Prison in upstate New York killed a 500-pound black bear after an exciting chase and fight one night recently.

Bruin was prowling around the farm barns after sheep, and the young men attacked him with a rifle and shotgun and killed him.

Saintly lady passes away

Mrs. Cora Kenyon, wife of James L. Kenyon, died at her home in Athol Saturday morning on Sept. 1, 1917 after a long illness.

She was a great sufferer but was very patient through it all, saying many times, “I am just waiting for the summons to come.” She was a devoted Christian, a loving mother and neighbor and will be greatly missed by one and all who loved her.

She is survived by her husband and three children. Internment was in the Cameron Cemetery in Thurman. Mrs. J.H. Smith and Mrs. Charles Hall sang two melancholy selections at her funeral.