Pickleball | Elizabethtown Social Center

Almost everyone has now heard of the pickleball trend. This relatively new game has burst into the fitness scene, continuing to grow more popular every year.

Though the name may sound silly, pickleball is a fun sport for all ages and abilities that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a modified tennis net with a paddle and a plastic ball similar to a wiffle ball.

Though the game can become very competitive for those who enjoy a fast pace, many players enjoy the social aspects of the game and the ability to stay casually active.

The social center offers two outdoor pickleball courts on Lawrence Way. As daylight hours shorten, the center partners with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School to offer an indoor option for our local pickleball enthusiasts.

We appreciate ELCS’s willingness to afford access to our community members who wish to stay active through the colder months.

Open adult pickleball is held in the school auditorium on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 16.

More information about open adult pickleball at ELCS can be found on the center website or in the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball and Tennis.”

A free beginner platform tennis clinic will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. at the social center platform court on Lawrence Way.

Experienced platform tennis players will offer a demo game and teach the basics. Equipment is provided; no experience with racket sports is necessary. The rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. Please contact the Center for more information or to register for the clinic.

This month, Karin DeMuro offers yoga on Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m. There will not be a Monday yoga class on Oct. 9 and Oct. 23.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on facebook. Contact the social enter at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Elizabethtown Social Center, a weekly column by Director Arin Burdo, highlights social center events and opportunities. For more information visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.