Platform tennis | Elizabethtown Social Center

Would you like to try platform tennis?

A free beginner platform tennis clinic will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Social Center platform court on Lawrence Way.

Experienced platform tennis players, led by founding platform member Linda Rockefeller, will offer a demo game and teach the basics at the clinic. Equipment is provided. No experience is necessary.

Clinic participants who wish to become first-time platform members will receive a discount for the 2017/18 season by signing up that day: $25 off a single membership or $50 off the family rate. A single platform membership is regularly $135 until Nov. 1. After that date, the fee is $160. The family rate applies to all members of a household and is regularly $250; after Nov. 1, it is $300.

In the case of inclement weather, the clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. Please contact the Center for more information or to register for the clinic.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. to make bird feeders.

Master Gardener Kathy Linker will present instructions on making a simple but colorfully embellished bird feeder. Bring any size embroidery hoop and beads to decorate. All are welcome! Bring a bagged lunch. Coffee and dessert are provided. For more information, call Kathy Linker at 873-6493.

Karin DeMuro is offering yoga on Oct. 2, 16 and 30 at 4:30 p.m. There will not be a Monday yoga class on Oct. 9 and 23.

Chorale rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

— Elizabethtown Social Center, a weekly column by Director Arin Burdo, highlights social center events and opportunities. For more information visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.