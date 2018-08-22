Pleasant Valley Chorale open for new members

Elizabethtown Social Center

Love to sing? Need an outlet? The Pleasant Valley Chorale just might be what you are looking for.

Led by director Susan Hughes, the chorale is a fun group with over 30 members from all over the Champlain Valley. New members are always welcome; no audition is required.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will kick off its fall session on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings, 7-9 p.m. at the center. Dues for the fall 2018 chorale session are $15. Committed attendance is much appreciated.

This year’s program will feature holiday selections from around the world, with songs from Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the West Indies and other countries. Rehearsals are in preparation for two December concerts on Dec. 7 in Essex and Dec. 9 in Elizabethtown.

Mark your calendars: Monday yoga at the social center with Karin DeMuro starts back on Sept. 10. More details to come.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club will be on the road on Thursday, Sept. 6. If you are interested in this day trip, please contact Louise von Brockdorff at 518-962-4095.

The Social Center Teen Rec program will venture to the Great Escape’s Zombie Run on Saturday, Sept. 29. The Zombie Run is not only a zombie-infested 5K race through an amusement park but also a fundraiser, with a portion of the proceeds going to the American Red Cross to aid in their life-saving missions.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a teen who can dodge zombies better than they can come up with $30, please contact the center. Teens who would like to register should submit a permission form and payment to the center before Sept. 12. The cost increases after Sept 12. Permission forms with full details can be found at the center.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.