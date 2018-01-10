Plunging into the New Year

The New Year always seems to be an occasion for people to jump into really cold water, and the Adirondacks is no exception.

I have covered a few polar bear plunges on the Jersey shore and the winter weather can range from frozen tundra-like to near balmy.

Ocean City, N.J., has its plunge on New Year’s Day and Sea Isle City, N.J., always holds its polar bear plunge on the Saturday of Presidents’ Day Weekend. Some of the participants treat the morning of plunge day like it was New Year’s Eve.

On one particularly bitter plunge day, I saw the same group of revelers several times, and one guy was muttering the same curse word every time I saw him.

I have tried to interview people who had just plunged on a frigid, frigid day - tough to do as they tried to get their wet bodies into dry clothes while losing the feeling in their frozen feet. I also recall times when people would run in and out of the ocean, splashing and playing around.

On New Year’s Day, I had the opportunity to visit Lake George. Not to plunge, of course: I had to take some photos for the newspaper.

The weather has been very cold and snowy leading up to the Lake George Polar Plunge, which is being celebrated by ice fishermen and snowmobilers, but which raises the bar for polar bear plunging. It was so cold, the local fire department had to no only be on duty for any cold weather injuries, but they had to break the ice three times before the event.

For my part, I slipped and fell on a snowy slope only my way to the plunging area. That was as close to a plunge as I would get.

Later, I heard someone advise a fellow plunger who had some out of the water not to stand in the snow. I would bet money the snow was not colder than the sand next to it.

I did worry about being swept into Lake George by the mass of polar plungers. Interestingly, the TV news reported that more than 1,000 people took the plunge, whereas the organizer told be the number of registrants was less than 400. That’s what happens when you report based on last year’s figures.

I might not be the most sure-footed reporter, but I do know to call the organizers and get numbers for the event.