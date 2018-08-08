Politics are ready to roll | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago — August 1963

Politics are ready to roll

Charles E. Hastings has announced that on Nov. 5, he will be a candidate for the position of Warrensburg Town Supervisor. He has been town water commissioner for the past 30 years and has been endorsed by the Republican Committee.

His opponent in the race will be Marcus “Mark” Bruce, automobile dealer, real estate magnate and hotel operator who will appear on the Democratic line. It is expected to be a lively race.

(Update: This election is regarded to be one of the hardest-fought political battles ever fought in Warrensburg between two dynamic candidates. Warrensburg was a solid Republican town and Mark Bruce was a man who never backed down from a good fight and circumstances forced him onto the Democratic line.

Charles E. Hastings, Republican candidate, won his bid in that supervisor race on Nov. 5, 1963 by the narrow margin of 20 votes out of more than 1,300 that were cast.

Looking back, I really do not remember whom I voted for as I knew both of these gentlemen well. My husband, Merv Hadden, and Charlie always found something to argue about and were not especially fond of each other. Merv and Mark Bruce were good friends who went to school together and were friendly competitors in the automobile business.

I got along with Charlie very well and I always admired his quick wit, good story telling and fancy political footwork. Born in 1909, he dearly loved politics and enjoyed every day of the 20 years that he was supervisor. Bill Peters took over his job as water commissioner after the election.)

Supervisor races are on

Jack Moore, in a somewhat crowded race for supervisor, has announced that he will not be a candidate for supervisor of Chestertown in spite of the urging of his many friends.

(Update: Spencer LaFlure won the race with a vote of 524 for himself and 471 votes for Milton Fish.

In other area supervisor’s races, in Thurman, Don Smith, the incumbent Republican, successfully beat back a serious challenge by John S. Hall of the Democratic and Liberal parties. In November, the vote was 177 for Don Smith and 139 votes for John Hall.)

Thurman man succumbs

Olaf Strom, 87, died Friday night, July 26, 1963 at his home in High Street, Athol. Internment was in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Master sleuth once visited area

The Warrensburg – Lake George News is privileged to be the first — insofar as we can determine — to reveal that Sherlock Holmes, the great English detective, once visited Saratoga Springs.

He came there in 1879, when he was 25 years old, as a member of Michael Sasanoff’s theatrical troupe presenting Shakespearean plays. A photograph indomitably shows it to be Holmes.

Holmes used the name of William Escott, a juggling of his name, William Sherlock Scott Holmes, by which he was baptized. He played Cassius in Julius Caesar, Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet and Shylock in Merchant of Venice.

New law office

Donald Borth, widely known Warrensburg lawyer who has been associated with John Hall, this week hung out his own shingle.

His new office is at 23 Library Ave., in the building formerly operated by Tracy Appliances. Ross Tracy will continue his business from another building on the property.

Night out on the town

The Chalet Swiss restaurant is currently featuring fondue bourguignon on the menu at 203 Main St., Warrensburg and filet mignon cooked at your table. Hosts for this great evening meal are William and Hilda Muller. There is a large swimming pool on the property for guests. They are open for their 29th year.

(Update: This restaurant was at the bottom of Hackensack, the mountain directly behind today’s post office. I related its history in detail in this column in the June 9, 2018 issue of The Sun. Willie Muller was a fine man and a good friend of mine.

The historic mansion was built by Captain John Russell in 1865 and it burned March 13, 1980. The beautiful stone, hand crafted stables, built for Russell’s prized show horses, were demolished in 2018 this summer.

I am told that the property has been bought by Krystal, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge dealers which are currently located at 4488 State Rte. 9 at the corner of Route 28 in Warrensburg.)

Sweet and sour notes

On Monday morning in August 1963, traffic between Glens Falls and Lake George was so heavy that the northbound lane was blocked up from Lake George to the Halfway House.

(Update: This is now the million dollar half mile stores on Route 9. Are these really “the good old days” that we so fondly remember?)

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Potter of Bakers Hill Road, Bakers Mills, are the parents of a daughter born Aug. 28, 1963 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

John Arehart, proprietor of Thousand Acres Dude Ranch, will run for supervisor of the Town of Stony Creek on the Liberal Party Line.

Anita and Harry Demarest are celebrating their first year of doing business on Aug. 3, 1963 at Harry’s Cordial Inn in North Warrensburg. Cabins, dining, dancing, liquors.

This week, the Grand Union store has specials on “beef sizzlers.” Sirloin steak is 83 cents a pound. Chuck steak is 53 cents and three pounds of ground beef is $1.69. Sweet corn is 4 cents an ear.

