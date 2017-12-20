Reading about the history of the Adirondack region

I just finished reading “Adventures in the Wilderness,” by the Rev. William H.H. Murray, first published in 1869. I was interested in reading it because I wanted a firsthand account of what it was like in the Adirondacks nearly 150 years ago.

Murray’s book was very popular in 1869, but panned by literary critics for his style of writing, which I enjoyed. I enjoy reading old texts written in the style of the time. I like the old King James version the announcement of the birth of Jesus as told in Luke 2:9, which says, “And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.”

People don’t say “Lo” very much, anymore — and how often do you read about someone being “sore afraid”?

Murray’s use of language is entertaining, but “Adventures in the Wilderness” is not a history book. It’s an account of Murray’s experiences at the time of his writing. The book is a work of fiction based on his experiences.

Are we to believe his account of a ghostly apparition, his catching three trout on a single cast, or his guide clinging to the tail of a started buck, being towed around for what seems like an eternity, before he drowns the deer in the lake? Interesting tales, but I don’t think they are true.

On the other hand, I have been reading, “Echoes In These Mountains,” by Glenn Pearsall.

Pearsall gives a historical account of places in Johnsburg, plus accounts about people and places taken from various sources - not just one man’s fanciful observations. Pearsall’s accounts can either correspond or contradict those of Murray.

Murray, writing just before 1869, said much of the Adirondacks did not know a lumberman’s ax. Pearsall, who had the benefit of historical documentation, wrote that lumbering was in its heyday in the Adirondacks in 1872. Could it have changed so much in only four years?

Both Murray and Pearsall mentioned the belief that spending time in the North Country was good for a person’s health. Pearsall, again, had the benefit of others’ input on the matter. He quoted Dr. Dan O’Keefe II in “Halfway to Heaven” saying “North Creek boasted that it was the healthiest place in the country,” claiming only three people died there between 1929 and 1939 - an 80-year old woman who died in childbirth, and two doctors who died of starvation.

I’m not sure what to believe. Time will tell. In the meantime, both Murray’s and Pearsall’s writing is interesting in its own way. My recommendation would be to try them both.