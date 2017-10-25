Reconnecting the Ausable River

rich redman
As a schooled ecologist/conservationist, I view the world through a biologist’s eye.
I try to put all of the ecological pieces together. I like to know how something works before I try to fix it, my old mechanic day’s mentality, I guess.
Whether it’s a farm, forest or river system, I like to know how it works!
As any farmer, forester, logger, naturalist, photographer, fishermen or hunter knows, the more you know about your quarry, the better your chances for success.
For fly fishing, I see a both a biologic and a geomorphic view. My eyes scope out a river’s biological and chemical aspects of nutrients, insect life, riverine habitat and trout habitat.
Geologically and hydrodynamicly, I look at its flow and velocity, its substrate, gradient, width and depth ratios, riffles, runs and pools, and its connectivity to itself and tributaries.
This is where things get exciting for us science and fishing geeks.
If you have ever fished the Ausable River, you probably know the Quarry Dam area; it’s just downstream of the intersection of the River Road and Route 86.
The dam is an old concrete structure that was built on ledge rock that formed a chute. The dam was probably used to power a mill or for sending logs down river during the early Adirondack logging days. It’s a small dam and not much is known about its history. The dam is located on state Forest land.
The lip of the dam is about 3 or 4 feet above the main channel so it holds back both sediment and water creating a pool behind it.
Pools are great for trout.
But due to its greater-than-natural stream width and poor channel grade, sandy sediments build up, covering spawning gravel. The river’s unnatural over width character above the dam, tends to warm up the water.
Heated water holds less oxygen. Too high a water temperature is lethal to trout, so in many streams trout can migrate to a cooler water temperature refuge area. A dam like the Quarry restricts up stream movement.
Bottom line: The dam restricts fish passage and movement upstream, holds back sediment and allows the water to warm up behind the dam.
Remember what I said earlier about putting all the ecological pieces together? Well, temperature, sediment loading, spawning gravels and connectivity, are some of the pieces fisheries people look at, and guess what?
They don’t fit into this dam puzzle.
So, what are we going to do about it?
Solution: As a card-carrying Trout Unlimited member, I am happy to say that Trout Unlimited’s two chapters in this area, the Tri-Lakes, and Lake Champlain Chapter along with the Ausable River Association and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have partnered up and are applying for grants to take the dam out.
As of today, our local Trout Unlimited (TU) folks have been approved for a grant through the TU Embrace a Stream Program. We are awaiting word on other grants at this time.
We have been soliciting bids with each qualified contractor describing how they will do the demolition and removal procedure. Once state DEC approves the final deconstruction/removal method, the funding is secured, and contracts signed, the contractors can begin to remove the dam. At completion, we will be on our way to “reconnect” the Ausable River back to itself.
This is a small project, and only a small piece of the large puzzle that needs to be done on the river, but hopefully it will open doors to achieve some much needed restoration work upstream along the river road. If one piece of the ecological puzzle is out of whack, it affects all the others, basic ecology.
Trout Unlimited’s mission is to reconnect, restore and protect cold water fisheries. This project is one piece of our puzzle that will be completed, reconnection of a river!