Reconnecting the Ausable River

× Expand rich redman

As a schooled ecologist/conservationist, I view the world through a biologist’s eye.

I try to put all of the ecological pieces together. I like to know how something works before I try to fix it, my old mechanic day’s mentality, I guess.

Whether it’s a farm, forest or river system, I like to know how it works!

As any farmer, forester, logger, naturalist, photographer, fishermen or hunter knows, the more you know about your quarry, the better your chances for success.

For fly fishing, I see a both a biologic and a geomorphic view. My eyes scope out a river’s biological and chemical aspects of nutrients, insect life, riverine habitat and trout habitat.

Geologically and hydrodynamicly, I look at its flow and velocity, its substrate, gradient, width and depth ratios, riffles, runs and pools, and its connectivity to itself and tributaries.

This is where things get exciting for us science and fishing geeks.

If you have ever fished the Ausable River, you probably know the Quarry Dam area; it’s just downstream of the intersection of the River Road and Route 86.

The dam is an old concrete structure that was built on ledge rock that formed a chute. The dam was probably used to power a mill or for sending logs down river during the early Adirondack logging days. It’s a small dam and not much is known about its history. The dam is located on state Forest land.

The lip of the dam is about 3 or 4 feet above the main channel so it holds back both sediment and water creating a pool behind it.

Pools are great for trout.

But due to its greater-than-natural stream width and poor channel grade, sandy sediments build up, covering spawning gravel. The river’s unnatural over width character above the dam, tends to warm up the water.

Heated water holds less oxygen. Too high a water temperature is lethal to trout, so in many streams trout can migrate to a cooler water temperature refuge area. A dam like the Quarry restricts up stream movement.

Bottom line: The dam restricts fish passage and movement upstream, holds back sediment and allows the water to warm up behind the dam.