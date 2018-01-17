You know the saying. There are two things that should not be mixed:

Religion and politics.

Yet I saw that happen in the past couple weeks in, of all places, an obituary — thus combining death, religion and politics.

The New York Times obituary was for Thomas S. Monson, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who passed away at 90 years old.

The focus of the obituary was more about the policies of the church and less about the man who had served as its president and prophet since 2008.

It focused on highly-debated political issues, such as LGBTQ acceptance and female roles within the church, instead of a review of the life of Monson and who the man was.

That’s not what an obituary should be, as far as I’m concerned.

In responding to a Change.org petition, which received over 170,000 signatures to have the obituary retracted and replaced, Obituaries Editor William McDonald said: “It’s our obligation as journalists, whether in an obituary or elsewhere, to fully air these issues from both sides.”

McDonald is absolutely right when you’re talking about a news article, where all aspects of a life or issue can and should be addressed.

An obituary is not a news story, though. It should be public recording of a person’s life.

It should contain the facts of a person’s life and not their perceived stance on certain topics.

Are we going to start politicizing presidential obituaries? If a deceased president does not meet the level of a certain media outlet, is it fair for them to write an unflattering obituary, as well?

Of course not.

Trust me, as a member of the church, I know there are “hot-button issues” and I have no problem talking about them, and people’s beliefs. They should be talked about, especially if coming from people who know nothing about the church.

These issues are important and these issues can and will continue to be presented in stories and features throughout the nation and world.

But can’t we let a person rest in peace and not give them a kick in the butt on the way out the door?