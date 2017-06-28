July 2017 | Schroon Lake Seniors

The Schroon Lake Senior Center, located on Main Street in Schroon, is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Exceptions being holidays or weather-related closings.

On Monday, June 26, our annual picnic was held at Scaroon Manor, complete with ice cream sundaes and both table and lawn games.

The events committee has planned a full schedule of summer activities. Our July general meeting will be held at the club on July 5.

On July 9, seniors will have a chance to see “Penguins” at the Depot Theater. Dinner to follow at the Galley Restaurant on Lake Champlain.

The Gourmet Groupies will dine at “Jack’s American Bistro” on July 12.

On July 14, seniors will enjoy a box lunch picnic and games at Prospect Mountain.

A boat ride at Old Forge through Fulton Lakes is set for July 19.

On July 29, seniors will see “Not Far From Home” a play presented at the Carol Theatre in Chestertown.

The next general meeting will be held Aug. 2 with dinner following at Drakes.

Additional August events to be announced at a later date.

We provide transportation on our “Young At Heart Bus.” To enjoy these activities and more, become a member. Call 532-7755.

The Senior Club’s annual Garage Sale in the Park will be held on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.