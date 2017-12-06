Seeing into the mountains

Before I arrived in the North Country I lived in New Jersey close to the Delaware Bay, where one gets a chance to see a lot of beautiful sunsets. My wife, who has more of a history with the Adirondacks, told me you don’t really get to see sunsets here because of the mountains. I have come to learn that seeing the mountains is sort of a trade-off, in that regard.

When I first arrived here in June, I was taken by the beauty of the mountains. Driving along the Northway I literally felt like I was driving through the clouds - large, green clouds, but clouds none the less. As I drove along the two-lane roads I was constantly glancing into the woods trying to spot large animals.

When you arrive in the summer you can’t help but notice how green the mountains are. As my wife and I discovered trails to walk in we marveled at how many different shades of green there are in the forest, and how the sunlight and shadows help create even more varieties of green. Of course, fall arrives, and the forest takes on a completely different appearance, with the changing of the leaves.

The autumn leaves eventually fall to the forest floor, and as winter started to set in I was prepared to see the mountains looking rather, well...dead, actually. But instead, I saw colors ranging from a stone gray to any of 100 shades of brown and tan, mingled with the evergreen color of the pines. The real difference is noted when you are on the two-lanes. Just driving north on St. Rt. 9 from Pottersville to Schroon Lake, it’s like an entirely new world has opened up. Instead of seeing a green border on the right, you see more and more of Schroon Lake through the now bare trees. On the left, the green slope of the mountainside has opened up to show to show complicated, stone structures, all craggy and at the same time marvelous. I also like to see the fallen trees in the forest and appreciate the beauty in life coming out of the decay. One of the most beautiful sights I have seen since I have been here is a balsam sapling growing out of a moss-covered stump.

Because the leaves die and drop off we sometimes see there is life in the forest we never knew existed. I just told someone how I was now able to spot houses I never knew existed because they were hidden among the trees. She said she recently saw a house she never say before on the very street where she lives.

The opening up of the forest has me ever hopeful I will see large animals in the forest. I mean other than the four sisters (deer) that are hanging around my neighborhood.