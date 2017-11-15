Friendship and kindness | Turning Back the Pages

FRIENDSHIP AND KINDNESS Last fall at this time, I was confined to my home recovering from an operation. I was bored and depressed. My good friend, Eileen Frasier, was always kind and caring, cooking for me and working to cheer me up. Her kindness was and still is amazing. Eileen is the owner and lady proprietor of the prestigious Seasons Bed and Breakfast establishment on Main Street, in the heart of Warrensburg. Her beautiful historic home, built in 1865 for a doctor’s family, is a major showplace in the village and is lovingly kept in immaculate condition. SHOCK AND SURPRISE Eileen gave me some beautiful, high quality, glossy magazines devoted to fine and unusual antiques from around the world to peruse and help me pass my tedious recovery days. Reading the September 2016 issue of the New England Antiques Journal, I was in for a major and startling shock. After viewing several pages of show stopping and priceless antiques from around the world, I came to a page showing a picture of a turn of the century painted sign that I suddenly realized must have probably at one time stood in my very own dooryard. The sign said, “From loom to you.” “Warrensburgh All Wool Trousers for Men. Every pair guaranteed. Sale agents. Warrensburgh Woolen Co.” I was blown away! HOME, SWEET HOME I have owned the two acre property on Milton Avenue, of the former Woolen Mill and Pants Factory, since around 1972. I personally never actually saw the two big factory buildings that once stood here. When I acquired the land they were gone and my husband, the late Merv Hadden, worked long and hard to restore the land back to the bucolic beauty that once was here by the Schroon River before the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill — a striving business — was built by R.G. Herrick in 1873 at a cost of $3,650 and reopened in 1885 by Congressman Louis Emerson and his partners, R.J. Whitby and T. J. Eldridge. Hundreds of area and towns people were eventually employed to complete the entire process of spinning, weaving and sewing to make the world famous Warrensburgh Wool Pants, as well as coats and blankets.

I recall a time, many years ago, when former Warrensburg Supervisor Maynard Baker donated a pair of these heavy woolen pants, mostly worn in winter by loggers who labored in the cold Adirondack forest, starting in the nineteenth century, to the Warrensburg Museum, where they reside today. They were green with a red stripe, as I recall. No cold wind could ever penetrate those pants. SIGN LOCATION UNKNOWN The present day location of this interesting little piece of sign history is a little vague as the story only referred to it as hanging in a guest bathroom of a married couple, Tom and Sheila Baker, who reside in a “townhouse in a small community of 25 homes” in New York state. The magazine story, written by Joy Hanes, tells of an interview with the couple who are very much tied to Warrensburg and the history of the surrounding area. They were married in 1980 and are dealers in “country antiques and folk art.” Today they have a son, Josh, 28 and a daughter, Sara, 31 years old. They bought their first antique purchase right after their marriage, an oak china cabinet, from a dealer in Friends Lake. Their collection soon became so extensive that it was not long before it began to overflow their every available space. ADIRONDACK ROOTS Tom told the interviewer: “There are five of us that run a group antiques shop in Lake George called Antiques Market Place. It’s about 20 antique dealers, a little bit of everything. Quite a bit of country and a lot of Adirondack stuff.” They have a website called Dig Antiques. Tom says that he grew up in Warren County and he loves things of local interest. He has a pair of wooden American patriotic shields. He claims that the story is that they were in Fort Ticonderoga during the 1876 centennial and they ended up being displayed on the front of the 1799 granite building, originally built by Peter Buell across the street from the present Merrill Magee House, in Warrensburgh. They were obviously painted and re-painted many times and were much weather beaten.