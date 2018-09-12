Sign up for E-town Social Center activities

Elizabethtown Social Center

The Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative of SUNY Plattsburgh has offered a series of classes that many local caregivers have found tremendously helpful. They will return with the next class in their dementia support series, “Creating a Strong Care Team,” on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

This free discussion reviews why having a care team is important and the benefits of creating a strong care team for the primary caregiver. Asking for assistance can be difficult for many caregivers; the program discusses some ways to ask for help.

For more information, please contact Danielle Hance at 518-564-3368.

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer a free joint pain seminar on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.

C. Phillip Volk, M.D., is joined by members of the CVPH Joint Care Center and Elizabethtown Rehabilitation teams at this free community lecture event.

Dr. Volk will talk about osteoarthritis, the importance of proper exercise, rehab and the latest non-surgical and surgical treatments for hip and knee pain, including the ConforMIS customized knee replacement option.

Don’t let joint pain keep you from doing the activities that you love, call 518-562-7769 to register today.

It is not too late to join the fall Pleasant Valley Chorale session! Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings, 7-9 p.m. at the center. Dues for the fall 2018 chorale session are $15. Committed attendance is much appreciated.

There is also still time to sign up for the Zombie Run trip on Saturday, Sept. 29. Teens who would like to register should submit a permission form and payment to the center as soon as possible.

Other regular activities this week include: Monday yoga with Karin DeMuro at 4:30 p.m., free computer basics class on Wednesday at 1 p.m., “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday, writers group on Thursday at 1 p.m. and the Americal Legion meets Thursday at 7 p.m.

Teen rec hours have changed for the school year: Tuesday-Thursday 3-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 3-9 p.m.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.