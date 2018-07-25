Singer-storytellers Kim and Reggie Harris join ‘On the Center Lawn’

Kim and Reggie Harris join us “On the Center Lawn” on Tuesday, July 31!

At 6 p.m., Kim and Reggie present “Music and the Underground Railroad.”

Kim and Reggie highlight one of the most fascinating chapters of American history with songs, stories and audience involvement, entertaining all ages.

They are a “mini” music festival of diversity as they combine great repertoire with ear candy harmonies, smart guitar arrangements and sparkling wit.

Add their infectious ability to encourage participation and laughter with songs from original and “borrowed sources” and Kim and Reggie create an atmosphere that makes audiences relax, sing and celebrate!

Stay for the Harris’ folk and gospel concert at 7 p.m.

Consummate musicians and storytellers, Kim and Reggie Harris combine a strong folk and gospel legacy with a solid background in classical, rock, jazz and pop music.

Creative curiosity, years of road and stage experience and interactions with performers such as Pete Seeger, Ysaye Barnwell, Jay Leno, Tom Paxton, Bernice Johnson Reagon, Harry Belafonte and others, has led them to produce music that entertains and inspires.

Audiences at venues such as The Kennedy Center, The Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Smithsonian Institute, the Reunion Arena in Texas, the Psalm Festival in Graz, Austria—along with numerous theatre arts centers, festivals, universities and schools—have given this inspiring duo standing ovations for their vibrant performances.

“I’ve known Kim and Reggie Harris for decades and no one…and I mean no one…gets it, does it, moves it, uplifts it, and entertains and empowers us all at the same time. I walk a little prouder knowing them,” said John McCutcheon, six-time Grammy nominee and Green Bay Packer co-owner.

From 6:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, prior to concert, the writers’ group that meets at the Elizabethtown Social Center will hold a series of readings of their works.

They will present original poems, short stories, personal essays and excerpts of longer works. Come meet these local writers, listen to their creative voices and learn about their published works and their works-in-progress.

You can find more information on our website, elizabethtownsocialcenter.org, or by calling 518-873-6408.