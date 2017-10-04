Six county regional HAZMAT training

The clock read 5 a.m.

I was already awake and thinking about the day ahead. It’s Sept. 16, and training is scheduled in the North Country.

The black Essex County HAZMAT diesel pickup pulled into the driveway and off I went with a group of guys up to Franklin County for a yearly multi-county Hazmat training session.

We pulled into the Fort Covington Fire Department joining up with firefighters, hazmat technicians, EMTs, Franklin County Sheriffs, New York State Police, CSX railroad staff and Department of Homeland Security personnel.

The parking lot was filled with fire engines, Hazmat trucks and trailers, squad cars and EMS vehicles. High “T” was flowing; no prescription was needed by the guys here.

This was no back yard local yokel incident we were going to participate in. This was the real deal; a full-fledged incident railroad training to prepare the group of us to work and train together, find our weak links, solve problems and prepare for the real event; an event we hope never happens, but odds are, it will someday.

It was a humid 80 plus degree day and donning a level A plastic bubble suit with an air pack strapped on your back was not something we were really excited to do. There were thoughts of picnics with acoustic music, fishing or sailing out on Lake Champlain and enjoying a few adult beverages under a shade tree in many of our heads, as preferred adventures, but we are committed neighbors that care about our community, so we do what we do.

Some were paid firefighters like the Glens Falls (Warren County), Plattsburgh (Clinton) and Ogdensburg (Saint Lawrence) teams, while others are paid through work, like the International Paper team, part of Essex County’s Hazmat Team.

Volunteer teams consisted of Essex, Washington, and Franklin County along with EMS assistance from Bombay.

Whether paid or volunteer, it doesn’t matter. We are all on the same regional team working as one.

Once the initial signing in and safety briefing was completed, we headed to the training location. The site was alongside the CSX railroad tracks where there was a mock railcar leak.