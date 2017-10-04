Six county regional HAZMAT training

The clock read 5 a.m.
I was already awake and thinking about the day ahead. It’s Sept. 16, and training is scheduled in the North Country.
The black Essex County HAZMAT diesel pickup pulled into the driveway and off I went with a group of guys up to Franklin County for a yearly multi-county Hazmat training session.
We pulled into the Fort Covington Fire Department joining up with firefighters, hazmat technicians, EMTs, Franklin County Sheriffs, New York State Police, CSX railroad staff and Department of Homeland Security personnel.
The parking lot was filled with fire engines, Hazmat trucks and trailers, squad cars and EMS vehicles. High “T” was flowing; no prescription was needed by the guys here.
This was no back yard local yokel incident we were going to participate in. This was the real deal; a full-fledged incident railroad training to prepare the group of us to work and train together, find our weak links, solve problems and prepare for the real event; an event we hope never happens, but odds are, it will someday.
It was a humid 80 plus degree day and donning a level A plastic bubble suit with an air pack strapped on your back was not something we were really excited to do. There were thoughts of picnics with acoustic music, fishing or sailing out on Lake Champlain and enjoying a few adult beverages under a shade tree in many of our heads, as preferred adventures, but we are committed neighbors that care about our community, so we do what we do.
Some were paid firefighters like the Glens Falls (Warren County), Plattsburgh (Clinton) and Ogdensburg (Saint Lawrence) teams, while others are paid through work, like the International Paper team, part of Essex County’s Hazmat Team.
Volunteer teams consisted of Essex, Washington, and Franklin County along with EMS assistance from Bombay.
Whether paid or volunteer, it doesn’t matter. We are all on the same regional team working as one.
Once the initial signing in and safety briefing was completed, we headed to the training location. The site was alongside the CSX railroad tracks where there was a mock railcar leak.
At long range and up wind, it was determined by binoculars that the railcar was leaking chlorine based on the signage on the rail tank car and the color of the gas plume. Simulated smoky chlorine gas was the leaking from under the railcar. Chlorine gas is deadly and can kill if inhaled.
This meant a level A chemical spill suit with a self-contained breathing apparatus would be needed by entry teams. It was also noted that three victims were near the car, immobilized by the vapors (the victims for training purposes are Rescue Randy dummies).
While the command was organizing teams, the decontamination (DECON) tent was set up. No one enters a contaminated hot zone site until all components of decon are set up. Once decon was ready, the reconnaissance team did the initial entry to check on the victims and radio back to command what the next entry teams would need for equipment to remove the victims and control the leak. If a victim was able to move on their own they would be helped out. If not, they would be strapped down to a plastic sked and two level A suited team members would pull them to the DECON site to be decontaminated and medically evaluated.
Due to the heat and extreme humidity, entry teams were only on air and on site for no longer than twenty minutes before they went into the DECON area. Once the suit was cleaned of any chemicals, it was taken off and the teams went to rehab and medical to be checked out. Hydration was a big factor, so plenty of water was needed.
I was with the last team (Essex County) to go in. Greg Quain and I extricated the last body from the leaking car. We carried it off the tanker and set it on the sked, strapped it down and pulled it to the DECON area.
Once we got into the shade and out of our greenhouse effect, humidified sweat steaming level A suits, and air packs we breathed cool fresh air, chilled out, and went through the medical check. Blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate and oxygen level all checked out OK. We were good to go another day.
After a briefing and evaluation, we had a meal and returned to base. It was a good day, not quite a picnic at the beach, but for the dedicated group of guys and gals who take this serious; it was a very good day and well spent. Power nap time!
P.S. Tom and Jeannette: Sorry I didn’t make it to your picnic. I was a little busy!