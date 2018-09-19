Social Center brings in experts to teach

Elizabethtown Social Center

This week, we are excited to introduce Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Michael has studied yoga since 1982. He has been teaching yoga full-time in New York City since 2003.

As an E-RYT 500 YA Teacher with over 13,000 hours of teaching experience, Michael loves that yoga is perpetually inviting us to begin again.

“Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” is a beginner class accessible for every level of participant. The cost is $8 per class or $60 for a 10-class punch card. Please bring a mat and block. Some supplies are available to borrow.

Jessica Green will offer her next free computer basics class on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m.

The topic of this week’s class will be computer safety: fixing your computer, security, Microsoft Store and using open-source software. All are welcome!

Jessica will take a personal look at your computer free of charge and work with you individually to help you understand how to improve its performance. She will discuss anti-virus programs and anti-malware. She will review programs that can be found in the Microsoft Store, and how to tell if a program is safe and meets your needs and alternatives that can be found for no cost. Jessica will also teach the class how to read program reviews and understand why they are necessary and double-check the background of a program to make sure it is safe to use and download.

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer a free joint pain seminar on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. C. Phillip Volk, MD, is joined by members of the CVPH Joint Care Center and Elizabethtown Rehabilitation teams at this free community lecture event.

Dr. Volk will talk about osteoarthritis, the importance of proper exercise, rehab and the latest non-surgical and surgical treatments for hip and knee pain. Call 518-562-7769 to register.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.