Soils, crops and farm life programs

If you are a farmer, you now have another decision to make. Which one of these programs should I attend?

On March 1, in New York, the Wild Center in Tupper Lake will be hosting a program called “Feed Back: Growing and Sharing the Abundance.”

The keynote speaker is Andrianna Natsoulas, executive director of the North East Organic Farming Association and author of the book, “Food Voices: Stories From the People Who Feed Us.”

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., discussion topics will include:

• Fighting chronic disease and food insecurity

• Farm share fund workshop

• Land access for young farmers

• Worker pay and rights

• Farm Bill 101 and many other topics.

Register at craigarden.org/events/foodsummit2018.

Also on March 1, UVM Extension is hosting a program on no-till and cover crops in Burlington, Vermont at the Double Tree by Hilton (formally Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center).

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by six topic items, including:

• Change in agriculture

• Healthy soils

• Crop insurance

• Cover crops and no-till

• Tile drainage and no-till

• New ways to skin a cat

Guest speakers include Bob Schindelbeck, Blake Vince and Eric Young.

The program ends at 4:30 p.m.

To register, contact UVM at 802-388-4969.